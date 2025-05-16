Mai Coffee Unveils First-Ever Vietnamese Coffee Pouches, Bringing 'Viet Super Coffee' To The World

The new Vietnamese Coffee Pouches, showcasing Salted Caramel, Coconut, and Classic flavors. Founder Alan Phung picking the Robusta coffee used for the coffee pouches in Dak Lak, Vietnam. Founder Alan Phung Volunteering at Vi Nhan Children's Disability Care Center in Buon Ma Thuot, Vietnam

Innovative brewing method delivers authentic Vietnamese Robusta coffee without specialized equipment

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- While coffee innovation often revolves around high-tech gadgets and complex brewing equipment, Chicago-based entrepreneur Alan Phung is taking a different approach—one rooted in personal loss, cultural heritage, and a desire to make Vietnamese coffee more accessible.This June, Mai Coffee introduces the first-ever Vietnamese Coffee Pouches, a revolutionary tea bag-style brewing method that brings Vietnamese coffee to everyone—no specialized equipment required.Alan Phung coined the term "Viet Super Coffee" to describe Vietnamese coffee's distinctive Robusta beans that deliver a lower acidity profile, rich chocolatey notes, and more caffeine compared to typical Arabica varieties found in most American coffee shops.A Story of Heritage and InnovationThe inspiration behind the product is as meaningful as the innovation itself. Following the passing of his father in high school, Phung traveled to Vietnam for the first time to reconnect with his roots and experience the world his father once knew. It was there that he discovered Vietnam's deep coffee culture."Every cup of coffee I had in Vietnam felt like a tribute to my father and the warmth of the country," says Phung. "I fell in love with the rich, bold flavors of Vietnamese coffee but was frustrated by how difficult it was to brew properly back home."The traditional phin filter, while essential to Vietnamese coffee culture, posed a barrier for many coffee lovers unfamiliar with its technique. Determined to bridge this gap, Phung spent three years developing a single-serve pouch that would capture the authentic taste of Vietnamese Robusta beans—without requiring any equipment.A Sustainable and Flavorful ExperienceMai Coffee's innovative compostable pouches are made from plant-based materials, designed to steep like tea while fully extracting the bold, smooth flavors of Vietnamese coffee. This method delivers an authentic experience with the convenience of a simple brew.“My work often requires me to travel…[and] finding high quality coffee without spending a fortune has been difficult. This product has been an effective and elegant solution for me,” Andrew French, a professional double bass player from Chicago.“The salted caramel coffee is smooth and pleasant. As a coffee drinker who takes their coffee black, I could drink this one with or without creamer and still enjoy my morning cup,” Brandon Martinez, a 5-year professional barista.Beyond making Vietnamese coffee more accessible, Mai Coffee is committed to sustainability and giving back to the community that inspired its journey. A portion of every purchase will support Vi Nhan Children's Disability Care Center in Buon Ma Thuot, Vietnam.Coming Soon on KickstarterMai Coffee is brewing up its debut on Kickstarter this June, giving early backers exclusive access and up to 30% off before the official launch in November 2025. Each bag includes 12 premium coffee pouches in three bold flavors: Classic, Salted Caramel, and Coconut. Estimated retail price: $29.99.For more information, visit maivietnamesecoffee.com. Follow us on Instagram and Facebook

