Gershman Mortgage Springfield Branch Honored with National Recognition by Scotsman Guide 2025

SPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gershman Mortgage's Springfield, MO branch, located at 1557 East Primrose Street, Suite 100 , proudly announces national recognition for outstanding achievement, as featured in the 2025 Scotsman Guide’s prestigious Top Originators rankings.Jack Langley, Branch Manager and Senior Vice President, has once again earned an esteemed place in multiple categories: Most Loans Closed, Top Dollar Volume, and Top Purchase Volume. Langley’s accomplishments underscore his ongoing dedication to exceptional client service, profound industry expertise, and significant contributions to the local Springfield housing market.Also earning notable distinction this year is Clifford Ives, recognized prominently in the Most Loans Closed and Top Purchase Volume categories. Ives’ expertise in navigating the home-buying landscape has solidified his reputation as a trusted professional among Springfield-area residents.The Scotsman Guide, established in 1985, is widely acknowledged as the definitive resource and industry standard for mortgage lending professionals across the United States. Initially launched as a small industry newsletter, Scotsman Guide has grown significantly over four decades, becoming a trusted, indispensable source for market insights, trends, and performance benchmarks within the mortgage sector.Each year, Scotsman Guide meticulously evaluates thousands of mortgage originators nationwide based on a rigorous analysis of loan production metrics. These benchmarks include total loan volume, the number of loans closed, purchase versus refinance percentages, and overall efficiency, as well as a demonstrated commitment to exceptional customer service. This comprehensive evaluation process ensures that only the most accomplished and reliable mortgage professionals earn placement on their esteemed annual Top Originators lists.Gershman Mortgage is proud to celebrate the achievements of several outstanding women across its network who were named to Scotsman Guide’s 2025 Top Women Originators list. Among them are Amber Moser, based in Arkansas and affiliated with the Chesterfield branch; Tracy Hinton of Lincoln, Nebraska; Chelsey Murphy of Chesterfield, Missouri; Mattie Thomsen of West Des Moines, Iowa; and Sarai Dreher of Urbandale, Iowa. Each of these professionals earned national recognition not only for their production excellence, but for the trusted relationships and standout service they consistently deliver in their communities. Their accomplishments reflect the strength, dedication, and leadership that define Gershman Mortgage at every level.Recognition by Scotsman Guide holds considerable weight due to the publication’s longstanding credibility and the competitive nature of the rankings. Originators featured on these lists are widely respected as top-tier industry performers, distinguished by their exceptional professionalism, expertise, and proven track records. Mortgage professionals listed by Scotsman Guide are consistently regarded as trusted authorities by both clients and industry peers alike, reinforcing their reputations as leaders who embody excellence, integrity, and an unwavering dedication to client satisfaction. The Springfield branch of Gershman Mortgage has long been integral to the local community, achieving recognition previously as one of the area's largest and most trusted mortgage lenders. The branch has been a significant contributor to the Springfield housing economy, consistently ranking highly among local lenders by the Springfield Business Journal. Offering a full suite of mortgage products including Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, Jumbo loans, and specialized First-Time Homebuyer programs, the Springfield branch ensures tailored lending solutions for diverse borrower needs.Gershman Mortgage's enduring presence in Springfield is marked not just by impressive loan volume, but by active community engagement and an unwavering commitment to personalized service. This recognition by Scotsman Guide is a testament to the branch’s continuous drive toward excellence and the strong relationships built within the local community.The Springfield team, led by recognized industry veterans Langley and Ives, remains committed to upholding the highest standards of service, knowledge, and integrity, directly benefiting Springfield families and the local real estate market.About Gershman MortgageEstablished in 1955, Gershman Mortgage stands as a leading independently owned mortgage lender across the Midwest, deeply rooted in principles of honesty, integrity, and customer-first service. Committed to providing innovative mortgage solutions and fostering enduring relationships, Gershman Mortgage continues to meet and exceed client expectations, ensuring successful homeownership experiences for generations of homeowners.For further information, please visit www.gershman.com NMLS #138063

