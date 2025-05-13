Gershman Mortgage’s Chesterfield Branch Receives National Recognition for Lending Excellence

Gershman - 2025 Scotsman Guide Top Originators Gershman Mortgage Logo

Five Chesterfield-based Loan Officers Named to Scotsman Guide’s 2025 Top Originators List

CHESTERFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Chesterfield branch of Gershman Mortgage has been nationally recognized for producing some of the top-performing loan officers in the country, according to the 2025 Scotsman Guide rankings. Five Chesterfield-based professionals earned placements in multiple performance categories, including Most Loans Closed, Top Dollar Volume, and Top Purchase Volume — reinforcing the branch’s role as a flagship location for mortgage excellence.Scotsman Guide: A Benchmark of Mortgage Industry PerformanceEach year, Scotsman Guide, a leading resource for mortgage professionals, compiles its Top Originators list based on verified production data from thousands of licensed loan officers across the United States. Categories include total dollar volume, number of loans closed, and performance in specialized markets such as purchase or refinance loans.To qualify, originators must submit detailed, audited performance data from the previous calendar year. Recognition by the Scotsman Guide is considered one of the industry’s highest honors, validating both the volume and quality of service provided to borrowers.Chesterfield Loan Officers Among the Nation’s BestGershman Mortgage’s Chesterfield headquarters, located at 16253 Swingley Ridge Rd # 200 , Chesterfield, MO 63017, is home to five of the 14 company-wide loan officers named to this year’s list — the highest representation among all Gershman branches. Recognized professionals include:Amber Moser – Most Loans Closed, Top Dollar Volume, Top Purchase VolumeJoe Poropat – Most Loans Closed, Top Purchase VolumeScott Alberson – Most Loans ClosedAndy Schoemehl – Most Loans ClosedChelsey Murphy – Most Loans ClosedCelebrating Top Women in Mortgage LendingIn addition to their core category recognitions, both Amber Moser and Chelsey Murphy were also named to Scotsman Guide’s 2025 Top Women Originators list—an honor that highlights their leadership, performance, and impact in a competitive national field. This distinction reflects not only their impressive loan production but also their commitment to guiding clients with expertise and integrity. Their achievements reinforce Gershman Mortgage’s ongoing dedication to advancing excellence and representation in the mortgage industry.Gershman Mortgage is proud to celebrate the achievements of several outstanding women across its network who were named to Scotsman Guide’s 2025 Top Women Originators list. Among them are; Tracy Hinton of Lincoln, Nebraska; Mattie Thomsen of West Des Moines, Iowa; and Sarai Dreher of Urbandale, Iowa. Each of these professionals earned national recognition not only for their production excellence, but for the trusted relationships and standout service they consistently deliver in their communities. Their accomplishments reflect the strength, dedication, and leadership that define Gershman Mortgage at every level.These accolades reflect the Chesterfield team’s consistency, customer focus, and deep knowledge of the regional housing market. In a competitive lending environment, their ability to guide borrowers through complex mortgage processes has earned trust and recognition at both the local and national levels.Strength in a Competitive MarketLocated in St. Louis County, Chesterfield is one of the region’s most dynamic housing markets, offering a blend of established neighborhoods, new developments, and commercial expansion. The area’s growing population and strong demand for housing have made mortgage lending particularly active, with local professionals needing to navigate rapid closings, market shifts, and evolving borrower expectations.The success of Gershman Mortgage’s Chesterfield branch speaks to the organization's ability to meet these challenges head-on. With personalized service and a comprehensive suite of loan programs — including conventional, FHA, VA, and USDA loans — the branch remains a trusted resource for first-time buyers, move-up homeowners, and investors throughout eastern Missouri.A Legacy of Trust and PerformanceFounded in 1955, Gershman Mortgage is one of the Midwest’s oldest independently owned mortgage companies. The Chesterfield location serves as its corporate headquarters, housing executive leadership and many operational teams, in addition to its high-performing loan officers.The company has consistently emphasized long-term relationships, transparency, and a borrower-first philosophy. The recognition by Scotsman Guide reaffirms Gershman Mortgage’s longstanding commitment to excellence in both loan origination and customer service.Looking AheadWith housing demand in Chesterfield and surrounding communities expected to remain strong throughout 2025, the Chesterfield team is positioned to continue leading by example. Their achievement sets the standard for peer branches and contributes to the broader reputation of Gershman Mortgage as a national-caliber lender with deep local roots.About Gershman MortgageCommunities, families, and homes are at the heart of what Gershman Mortgage does. Built on the values of honesty, integrity, and personalized service, Gershman has helped generations of homeowners secure financing with confidence. With a full range of loan products and a team committed to customer care, the company provides mortgage solutions tailored to individual needs across the Midwest and beyond.NMLS #138063For more information about the Chesterfield branch or loan programs, visit them online or call 314-889-0600.

