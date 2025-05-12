RELEASE: DCCA DISCIPLINARY ACTIONS (THROUGH APRIL 2025) OAH Posted on May 12, 2025 in News Releases

DCCA DISCIPLINARY ACTIONS

(Through April 2025)

May 12, 2025

HONOLULU – The state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) and its respective state Boards and Commissions released a summary of disciplinary actions through the month of April 2025, taken on individuals and entities with professional and vocational licenses in Hawai‘i. These disciplinary actions include dispositions based upon either the results of contested case hearings or settlement agreements submitted by the parties. Respondents enter into settlement agreements as a compromise to claims and to conserve on the expenses of proceeding with an administrative hearing.

The DCCA and the Boards and Commissions are responsible for ensuring those with professional and vocational licenses are performing up to the standards prescribed by state law.

BOARD OF NURSING

Respondent: Leah R. Swift

Case Number: RNS 2024-29-L

Sanction: Voluntary license surrender

Effective Date: 4-3-25

RICO alleges that on April 16, 2024, the Board issued Respondent a license subject to conditions, including compliance with a one-year monitoring agreement with Pu‘ulu Lapa‘au, and that Respondent is not in compliance with the one-year monitoring program, in potential violation of HRS § 457-12(a). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

BOARD OF PHARMACY

Respondent: Express Scripts Pharmacy, Inc. dba Express Scripts

Case Number: PHA 2024-20-L

Sanction: $500 fine

Effective Date: 2-27-25

RICO alleges that Respondent was disciplined by the state of Michigan, in potential violation of HRS § 436B-19(13). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

REAL ESTATE COMMISSION

Respondents: Anchor Properties HI, LLC and Nathan V. Wong

Case Number: REC 2024-373-L

Sanction: $1,000 fine

Effective Date: 4-25-25

RICO alleges that Respondents, as managing agent for Hanohano Hale, received a request for condominium association records, and that fulfillment of the request took longer than 30 days without proper response as to the reason for the delay, in potential violation of HRS § 514B-154.5(c). (Commission approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: Brandon Ray Holmes

Case Number: REC 2024-408-L

Sanction: $1,500 fine

Effective Date: 4-25-25

RICO alleges that on August 1, 2024, Respondent was convicted of Driving under the Influence in the District Court of the Second Circuit, in potential violation of HRS § 436B-19(12). (Commission approved Settlement Agreement.)

CONTRACTORS LICENSE BOARD

Respondent: Alex G. Ramos dba Triple A Electrical Service

Case Number: CLB 2022-481-L

Sanction: $10,000 fine

Effective Date: 4-25-25

RICO alleges that Respondent aided and abetted an unlicensed contractor by pulling permits for the unlicensed contractor on many projects, in potential violation of HRS § 444-9.3. (Commission approved Settlement Agreement.)

Copies of the decisions are available online at: http://cca.hawaii.gov/oah/oah_decisions/

BusinessCheck is an online platform designed to serve as a comprehensive resource for researching licensed professionals. This tool empowers users to verify licenses, review complaint histories and discover when a business was established, all in one place. Please visit businesscheck.hawaii.gov to verify a professional’s license status, confirming their qualifications, compliance with regulations and accountability to a governing body.

