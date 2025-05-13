Loudon County Schools Earn Secretary of State’s Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Awards for Voter Registration 

May 12, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett recently announced that Greenback High School and Loudon County High School have won the prestigious Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Award. This award recognizes these schools for registering 100 percent of eligible students to vote.

“Achieving 100 percent voter registration clearly shows Greenback High School’s and Loudon County High School’s commitment to being committed citizens,” said Secretary Hargett. “We appreciate these students, the faculty, and staff at both schools, and the Loudon County Election Commission for their continued partnership in increasing voter registration within their communities.”

Forty-one Tennessee schools earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Award, registering 100 percent of eligible students. Eighteen schools earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Award, registering at least 85 percent.

“Congratulations to Greenback High School on earning an Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Award for the fourth consecutive year and to Loudon County High School for earning its first Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Award,” said Loudon County Administrator of Elections Susan Harrison. “Both schools’ participation in this program demonstrates they have embraced their roles as emerging leaders within our community. I hope their strong desire to become civically engaged citizens encourages others to follow their lead.”

Loudon County High School had previously won the Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Award in 2022.

The Anne Dallas Dudley Awards are open to all Tennessee public, charter/private school, and home school associations. This award is named in honor of renowned Tennessee suffragist Anne Dallas Dudley, who helped lead the successful effort to ratify the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. On Aug. 18, 1920, Tennessee became the 36th and final state needed to give women the right to vote.

For more information about the Anne Dallas Dudley Awards and other civic engagement efforts offered through the Secretary of State’s office, please visit sos.tn.gov/civics.

