Bad Bunny, Karol G, Rauw Alejandro, Natti Natasha, and Independent Stars Lead 2025 Ritmo Latino Entertainment Award Noms

SAN JUAN, SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ritmo Latino Entertainment Awards make their highly anticipated debut on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. The spectacular event will take place in San Juan, Puerto Rico, with the official venue to be announced in the coming weeks.

Leading this year’s nominations is global powerhouse Bad Bunny, earning a staggering 11 nods, including Favorite Album of the Year for his acclaimed, chart-dominating release Debí Tirar Más Fotos. Hot on his heels is Karol G, who continues her meteoric rise with multiple nominations in top categories, cementing her place as a force in international music.

The 2025 nominees reflect the vibrant evolution of Latin music, with a powerful presence from independent and breakout artists. Singer-songwriter Raquel Sofía and genre-blurring trio Kedward Avilés, Samuel Mancini & Eric West emerge as serious contenders.

In keeping with its legacy of honoring both trailblazers and trendsetters, the Ritmo Latino Awards will present three of its most prestigious honors to women who have shaped the sound and reach of Latin and global music:

- Shakira – Legend Award

- Gloria Estefan – Impact Award

- Katy Perry – Crossover Icon Award

2025 Ritmo Latino Entertainment Award Nominees

Favorite Male Artist

Bad Bunny

Camilo

Carin León

Feid

Maluma

Myke Towers

Ozuna

Peso Pluma

Favorite Female Artist

Anitta

Becky G

Greeicy

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Natti Natasha

Shakira

Young Miko

Favorite Duo or Group

Aventura

Eslabon Armado

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Kedward Avilés, Samuel Mancini & Eric West

Latin Mafia

Maná

Reik

Favorite Pop Artist

Alejandro Sanz

Camilo

Enrique Iglesias

Manuel Turizo

Ricky Martin

Sebastián Yatra

Shakira

Tini

Favorite Rock Artist

Café Tacvba

Diamante Eléctrico

Fito Páez

Juanes

La Ley

Los Fabulosos Cadillacs

Natalia Lafourcade

Zoé

Favorite Urban Artist

Bad Bunny

Cardi B

J Balvin

Jay Wheeler

Karol G

Malucci

Myke Towers

Rauw Alejandro

Favorite Tropical Artist

Camilo

Carlos Vives

El Micah

Luis Figueroa

Marc Anthony

Natti Natasha

Prince Royce

Víctor Manuelle

Favorite Indie Artist

Boca Paila

Deimi

Ele Suarez

Javvi Elias

Kedward Avilés, Samuel Mancini & Eric West

La Cassandra

Leanys

Matt Louis

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Feid

Fuerza Regida

Junior H

Karol G

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Young Miko

Favorite New Artist

Caleb Calloway

Chino Pacas

Ela Taubert

Kedward Avilés, Samuel Mancini & Eric West

Mica Sotera

Paopao

Tito Double P

Xavi

Favorite Breakthrough Artist

Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso

Javiera Electra

Kedward Avilés, Samuel Mancini & Eric West

La Cruz

Lismar

Pink Pablo

Ralphie Choo

Yeri Mua

Favorite Music Video

Bad Bunny - “Turista”

Becky G with Leonardo & Ángela Aguilar – “POR EL CONTRARIO”

Feid & ATL Jacob – “LUNA”

FloyyMenor & Cris MJ – “Gata Only”

Kapo - “UWAIE”

KAROL G – “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”

Los Ángeles Azules & Emilia – “Perdonarte ¿Para Qué?”

Rauw Alejandro, Romeo Santos - “Khe ?”

Favorite Touring Artist

Aventura

Bad Bunny

Grupo Firme

Karol G

Luis Miguel

Marc Anthony

Morat

RBD

Favorite Collaboration

Alejandro Sanz & Grupo Frontera - “Hoy no me siento bien”

GALE & Robi - “Ysilandia”

Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera – “Me Jalo”

Kedward Avilés, Samuel Mancini & Eric West - “Tu Eliges”

Kenia OS & Anitta – “En 4”

Óscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida – “Tu Boda”

Rauw Alejandro & Bad Bunny – “Qué Pasaría…”

Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos – “Khé?”

Favorite Song of the Year

Abraham Olaleye, Carlos Santander, Danny Ocean & Juan David Loaiza Sepulveda - “Imagínate” (performed by Danny Ocean & Kapo)

Benito Martínez - “Nuevayol” (performed by Bad Bunny)

Benito Martínez - “DtMF” (performed by Bad Bunny)

Bryan Abrams, Mark Calderon, Kevin Thornton, Sam Watters, James Harris III & Terry Lewis - “Tu Eliges” (performed by Kedward Avilés, Samuel Mancini & Eric West)

Carolina Giraldo Navarro, Édgar Barrera, Andrés Jael Correa Ríos, Alejandro Ramírez Suárez - “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido” (performed by Karol G)

Édgar Barrera, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz, Manuel Lorente Freire, Lenin Yorney Palacios & Shakira - “(Entre Paréntesis)” (performed by Grupo Frontera and Shakira)

Julián Bernal & Raquel Sofía Borges Navas - “Corriendo/Flotando” (performed by Raquel Sofía)

Selena Gomez, Benjamin Levin, Josh Conway, Maria Zardoya, Amanda "Kiddo" Ibanez, Manuel Alvarez-Beigbeder Perez & Purificacion Casas Romero - “Ojos Tristes” (performed by Benny Blanco, Selena Gomez, and The Marías)

Favorite Album of the Year

Bad Bunny - “Debi Tirar Mas Fotos”

Danny Ocean - “REFLEXA”

Ivan Cornejo - “Mirada”

Natti Natasha - “Natti Natasha en Amargue”

Raquel Sofia - “Después de los 30”

Rauw Alejandro - “Cosa Nuestra”

Shakira - “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran”

Tito Double P - “Incomodo”

Favorite Single of the Year

Bad Bunny - “DtMF”

Bad Bunny - “Nuevayol”

Danny Ocean & Kapo - “Imagínate”

Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera - “Me Jalo”

Karol G - “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”

Raquel Sofía - “demasiado poco (demasiado tarde)”

Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos - “Khe?”

Selena Gomez, benny blanco & The Marías - “Ojos Tristes”

Favorite Religious Singer

Alexxander

Ana Bolivar

Danny Gokey

Jeannie Ortega

Marcos Witt

Omar Rodriguez Music

Onell Diaz

Pablo Martinez

Favorite International Artist

Ariana Grande

Benson Boone

Beyoncé

Bruno Mars

Kendrick Lamar

Lady Gaga

Rosé

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Favorite Social Media Star

Camila Coelho

Jesus Nalgas

Jordi Koalitic

Lele Pons

Leo González

Massy Arias

Salice Rose

Whindersson Nunes

Favorite Music Reporter

Anthony Allen Ramos – GLAAD YouTube

Denny Directo – Entertainment Tonight

Griselda Flores, Isabela Raygoza & Jessica Roiz – Billboard

Jay Valle – NBC News

Jomar José Rivera Cedeño – El Nuevo Día

Mayra Mangal – PEOPLE en Español

Thania Garcia – Variety

Tomás Mier – Rolling Stone

Favorite Radio Station

Amor 107.5FM — Leopoldo Troconis, Xavier Alvarado

Dimension 103 Metro — Junior Torres, Bienvenido Rodriguez

Cali 93.9 — Pio Ferro, DougRoberts

KLOVE 107.5 — Roberto Isaac

Latino Beats 99.3 —Jorge Rivera

Mega 96.3 — Pete Manriquez, Eddie One

Mega 97.9 — Arturo Sosa

Rumba 97.7 — Eliseo Short-E Cierra

