House Resolution 7 Printer's Number 0096
PENNSYLVANIA, May 12 - Sponsors
MARCELL, LABS, STEHR, CONKLIN, PICKETT, VENKAT, COOPER, M. MACKENZIE, CIRESI, NEILSON, MENTZER, FREEMAN, REICHARD, HEFFLEY, GILLEN
Short Title
A Resolution recognizing August 21, 2025, as "National Senior Citizens Day" in Pennsylvania.
Memo Subject
Recognizing “National Senior Citizens Day” in Pennsylvania
Generated 05/12/2025 08:42 PM
