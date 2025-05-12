New lien rules support B.C. service providers

CANADA, May 12 - New rules will make it easier for businesses to collect debts for services they provide to repair, store or transport goods.

The new Commercial Liens Act comes into force on June 30, 2025, creating one clear set of lien rules for anyone who repairs, stores or transports goods. It replaces a patchwork of outdated laws, which created different rules for different services.

The change reduces risks and costs, meaning service providers will be less likely to lose their liens and the payment that liens secure. Updated rules and processes that are easier to understand benefit businesses and their customers.

Once in force, the act gives service providers flexibility by allowing them to keep possession of goods or to register the lien in B.C.’s Personal Property Registry. This allows owners to keep using their vehicle or equipment to make money and pay off the debt. It means that liens can be registered on big items that cannot be easily moved or stored.

The Personal Property Registry, an online system that tracks legal claims on personal property, will be updated on June 30 to so that commercial liens can be registered.

The changes will also make it easier to enforce liens without going to court, which helps businesses get paid and cuts legal costs.

The act replaces the Repairers Lien Act, Warehouse Lien Act and Livestock Lien Act. Any existing liens under those acts will continue as commercial liens.

The changes respond to the B.C. Law Institute’s recommendation to follow Saskatchewan’s lead in adopting the Uniform Liens Act. It uses similar rules used by secured lenders across Canada to collect on loans against personal property.

This brings B.C. closer to the goal of having one set of lien rules across Canada so businesses that provide services in different provinces do not have to keep track of different rules.

Learn More:

For more information about B.C.’s Personal Property Registry, visit: https://www.bcregistry.gov.bc.ca/en-CA/ppr-marketing