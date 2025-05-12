Minister’s, parliamentary secretary’s statement on National Nursing Week, International Nurses Day

CANADA, May 12 - Josie Osborne, Minister of Health, and Susie Chant, parliamentary secretary for seniors’ services and long-term care, have issued the following statement in recognition of National Nursing Week and International Nurses Day:

“This National Nursing Week and International Nurses Day, we celebrate the hard work and dedication of nurses throughout B.C., Canada and around the world. Nurses provide compassionate care, advocate for patients, ensure safety and are vital to bridging communication between families and physicians. Whether in the community, in the hospital or at a care home, nurses are essential to the strength and resilience of our health-care system.

“The theme of National Nursing Week this year is the power of nurses to transform health. This theme highlights the incredible impact nurses have in shaping health care, driving innovation and advocating for patient-centred care. The nursing family, which includes licensed practical nurses, registered nurses, registered psychiatric nurses and nurse practitioners, provides an invaluable contribution to not only the acute and specialized health-care system, but also to primary and community care.

“Our goal is to make B.C. the best place in Canada for nurses to work. We are collaborating with nursing leaders and organizations like the BC Nurses’ Union to establish minimum nurse-to-patient ratios. These help create better working conditions for nurses and enhance the quality of patient care. The Nurses and Nurse Practitioners of British Columbia is connecting more patients to the primary care they need through the Health Connect Registry.

“As part of our plan to make our health system better for people in B.C., we are actively recruiting registered nurses from countries with comparable credentials. We are also recruiting nurse practitioners to help fill positions in areas such as primary care, community and acute care, as well as in specialized settings. Our current focus is on attracting nurses and nurse practitioners from the U.S. to work in B.C.

“In collaboration with health authorities, regulatory colleges and other partners, we are launching a marketing campaign in Washington, Oregon and California highlighting job opportunities in areas where nurses are needed most.

“This marketing campaign builds on recent efforts in the U.K. and Ireland to attract health-care professionals to B.C. and complements our ongoing work to fast-track credential recognition for health professionals from other countries and provinces.

“Nurses are an integral part of patient care, engaging with patients from the moment they enter the health-care system and throughout their recovery and health-maintenance journeys. Thank you to all the registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, registered psychiatric nurses and nurse practitioners who do so much to support patients by providing accessible, comprehensive and compassionate care throughout B.C.”

Learn More:

For information about National Nursing Week, visit: https://www.cna-aiic.ca/en/news-events/national-nursing-week/about-national-nursing-week

For information about International Nurses Day, visit: https://www.icn.ch/how-we-do-it/campaigns/international-nurses-day

For information about action to attract doctors and nurses from U.S., visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2025HLTH0013-000194