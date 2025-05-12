Streamlined process cuts wait times, bringing more U.S. nurses to B.C.

CANADA, May 12 - Susie Chant, parliamentary secretary for seniors’ services and long-term care –

“I thank Minister Osborne for her leadership in strengthening B.C.’s health-care workforce and making it easier and faster for nurses trained in the U.S. to come to our province. As a registered nurse, I know this announcement is great news for our province, patients and for our nurses. To the nurses in the U.S. looking to move here, we welcome you.”

Louise Aerts, acting registrar and CEO, BC College of Nurses and Midwives –

“By focusing on the similarities of nursing in Canada and the U.S. and leveraging an existing system, we’ve streamlined the application process for U.S. nurses, while maintaining the safeguards that protect the public. It’s a win for applicants and British Columbians.”

Angela Wignall, CEO, Nurses and Nurse Practitioners of BC –

“We applaud the Ministry of Health and the BC College of Nurses and Midwives for working quickly to establish processes that bring more nurses and nurse practitioners to British Columbia. Delivering eligibility to practise within a matter of days is a significant step toward our shared goal of every British Columbian having access to the quality care they need. As the provincial professional nursing association, we stand ready to welcome and support every nurse who chooses to make B.C. home.”

Leah Hollins, board chair, Island Health –

“Island Health is pleased to participate in initiatives that make it easier for patients to get the care they need when they need it. Patients benefit from the strength of team-based primary care and the expanded Allied Health Centre allows dedicated health-care providers to further increase access to care for Victoria residents.”

Dr. Melissa Duff, family physician, board chair, Victoria Division of Family Practice –

“The expanded Allied Health Centre strengthens team-based, wraparound care and fosters long-term patient-physician relationships that drive better health outcomes. Supporting physicians to offer this level of high-quality care not only attracts them to our community but also helps them stay. It’s transformative. It’s a big win for patients, physicians and clinicians, and the entire community.”

Dr. Anna Mason, family physician and chair, Victoria Primary Care Network Steering Committee –

“Working in a team-based care setting has been a game-changer. It enhances patient access to our clinical team and ensures that each concern is handled by the clinician with the most relevant expertise. For instance, when I involve our social worker to help address a patient’s social challenges, I can stay focused on their medical care. Similarly, our primary-care pharmacist can manage medication adjustments between visits, allowing me to see more patients with new concerns. Patients truly value this expanded access, and the upgraded Allied Health Centre is a significant step toward sustaining this model for years to come.”

Tarah Reece, family nurse practitioner and Lil’Wat Nation member –

“As an Indigenous nurse practitioner, I am empowered by the shared vision within my primary-care network cohort team to provide culturally safe and responsive care. Together, we stand as a collective, ensuring that the unique health needs of First Nations, Métis and Inuit peoples are met with respect, understanding, and a dedication to improving health and wellness outcomes. The new centre will go a long way to strengthen this joint effort.”

Russ Harvey, renal transplant, Victoria Primary Care Network patient partner, and Community Advisory Group co-chair –

“I’ve been incredibly fortunate to have a care team working alongside my family doctor. Having the right person provide the right care in a timely manner has made all the difference. I wouldn’t be here without it. The expanded centre gives many more patients access to this kind of support. It’s a huge victory for Victoria.”