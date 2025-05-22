New Report Examines the Impact of Disinformation on Public Health Outcomes

The Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates Clarisse Virgino, CAPHRA Philippines

Disinformation is not simply incorrect information — it is deliberate, malicious, and deeply damaging.” — Clarisse Virgino

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era of widespread access to information, the growing influence of disinformation presents complex challenges for public health. A new analysis, The Silent Threat: How Disinformation Harms Public Health, explores the potential effects of misleading information on public trust and the delivery of health guidance, and recommends strategies for evidence-based responses.The report outlines how disinformation—defined as the intentional spread of false or misleading information—can create confusion and reduce adherence to health recommendations. It also suggests that when public health decisions appear to be shaped by factors other than scientific evidence, confidence in health systems can diminish, potentially affecting outcomes.“Disinformation differs from simple misinformation in that it is intentional and designed to mislead,” said Clarisse Virgino, CAPHRA Philippines representative. “It can gain traction particularly when there are inconsistencies in public health messaging or when individuals perceive a disconnect between official guidance and their personal experiences.”The analysis draws on examples such as the COVID-19 pandemic, where varying information and debates over policy led to public skepticism. Similar concerns are noted in areas such as tobacco harm reduction, where conflicting narratives may complicate decision-making for individuals seeking to understand their options.The report highlights that disinformation may disproportionately impact vulnerable populations, including marginalized communities that already encounter barriers to accessing healthcare and accurate information. These dynamics can exacerbate existing health inequities.The authors advocate for public health policy to remain firmly rooted in evidence and emphasize the importance of clear, consistent communication. They recommend that public health leaders focus on maintaining transparency and rebuilding trust as fundamental components of effective health promotion and protection.The report concludes by calling on public health authorities to prioritize the delivery of accurate information and to ensure that the needs and welfare of the population remain central to decision-making processes.To read the full position paper, please visit: https://bit.ly/3F6vjGX

