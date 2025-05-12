5/12/25 – RESERVATIONS FOR KEANAKOLU BUNKHOUSE AND RANGER CABINS NOW OPEN DAILY

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR DAWN CHANG

CHAIRPERSON

RESERVATIONS FOR KEANAKOLU BUNKHOUSE AND RANGER CABINS NOW OPEN DAILY

HONOLULU – Starting today, booking a spot for your next camping adventure in the Hilo Forest Reserve just got easier. The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) announces that the Keanakolu Bunkhouse and Ranger cabins are now available for camping reservations seven days a week.

Through the height of the COVID pandemic until today, reservations were limited to Friday-Saturday at the bunkhouse cabin only. The new schedule and additional cabin offer residents and visitors more opportunities to get out and enjoy the forest.

The rustic cabins sit at an elevation of about 6,000 feet near an orchard of plum, apple, and apricot trees. The fruit is in season from June to October and available to pick by permit only. Personal collection permits are available online or at DOFAW’s Hawaiʻi Island District Office in Hilo.

RESOURCES

(All images/video Courtesy: DLNR)

Photographs: Keanakolu Cabins (May 2025):

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/5n79ign1gg2stmzo74bpm/APB95x50KdBlac5T59JEXAg?rlkey=6273giplgpnutzb8lp6ozkrvb&st=wttozo9o&dl=0

Camping permit reservations and information: https://camping.ehawaii.gov/camping/welcome.html

Collection permit information: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/forestry/frs/permitting/forest-reserve-system-collection-permit/

