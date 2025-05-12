Idaho Broadband Advisory Board Announces May MeetingMay08

Submit Release
Idaho Broadband Advisory Board Announces May Meeting
May 8

Contact: Cody Allred
Idaho Commerce
208.334.2470
cody.allred@commerce.idaho.gov

Idaho Broadband Advisory Board Announces May Meeting

BOISE, Idaho (May 8, 2025) – The Idaho Broadband Advisory Board (IBAB) will meet on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, from 9:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. MT (or upon adjournment).

At the meeting, the State will provide updates for the Idaho Broadband Fund, Idaho CPF and the Idaho BEAD program.

IBAB was created by the Idaho Legislature in 2021, via the passage of HB127. The board consists of three members from the Idaho House of Representatives, the Idaho Senate and the private sector, appointed by the Governor. The board established the Idaho Broadband Strategic Plan, which supports the board’s vision that Idahoans have access to affordable and reliable broadband infrastructure.

Interested parties and members of the public can watch the meeting remotely. In-person seating is also available at the Idaho Capitol Building, room WW53, located at 700 W. Jefferson St. in Boise.

Watch the meeting remotely here.

Click here for the complete meeting agenda.

View the Idaho Broadband Advisory Board members here.

For more information visit Link Up Idaho.

