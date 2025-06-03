SINCLAIR CHAMPIONSHIP PROVIDES UNIQUE SHOWCASE OF TOP WOMEN SAILORS

June 13th-15th's Sinclair Women’s Championship will bring some of the top women sailors in the country to Darien, Connecticut's Noroton Yacht Club and the waters off Long Neck Point on Long Island Sound. (Photo Credit: David Trost) Noroton Yacht Club's Erin Maxwell (right) and her crew finished 2nd in 2023 and are returning to the Championship this month. (Photo Credit: David Trost) The Noroton Yacht Club has long been a haven for women sailors of all ability levels and offers many programs for every situation and skill level.

Event Host Noroton Yacht Club at the Center of Thriving Women’s Sailing Program

This event celebrates our pioneering role in women’s sailing. We’re especially proud of the number of young sailors we’ve helped mentor, and we're looking to bring more women into the sport.” — NYC Commodore Katie Mitchell

DARIEN, CT, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Up to a dozen of the country’s top women sailing teams will come to the Noroton Yacht Club (NYC) again to compete in the 2025 Susan Widmann Sinclair Women’s Championship June 13th-15th. NYC launched the biennial event in 2023 to honor the memory of Susan Widman Sinclair, a lifetime member of NYC whose sailing pedigree included winning the 1962 Adams Trophy, US Sailing Women’s Sailing Championship, as well as being named the 1962 Martini and Rossi Yachts Woman of the Year (the award is today sponsored by Rolex).“She was a mentor and inspiration to a generation of women sailors,” says Bobby Lawrence, who was club commodore at the time the race was launched. “We created the championship in her name as it reflects her contributions to our club and women sailors everywhere. With the increasing support of women’s regattas, both nationally and at NYC, this event is a great way to use our fleet of Sonars to increase opportunities for top women sailors.”This Umpired Fleet Race Championship will be sailed off Long Neck Point on Long Island Sound in NYC’s fleet of Sonars. The event highlights NYC’s long history as a premier sailing and racing club in the northeast. That includes elite level sailors along with beginners just stepping onto a sailboat for the first time.“We’re very excited about hosting what will be a great three days of top-level sailing,” says Event Chair Nancy Pearson. “Our club has a history of developing and hosting top young and national class sailors, and we’re proud of the successes our new young talent brings to the club year after year.”Each team in the event will compete with four sailors, and will include women from across the United States, Bermuda, and Canada featuring a wide range of experience and backgrounds.“This event is a fantastic way to celebrate our pioneering role in women’s sailing,” says current NYC Commodore Katie Mitchell. “We’re especially proud of the number of young sailors we’ve helped mentor through our junior sailing program and beyond, and we continue to look for ways to bring more women into the sport.”Since the Club’s founding in 1928, NYC’s women sailors have achieved awards and recognitions across the sport’s many levels of elite, collegiate and junior level competition at many international, national, regional and local events. The Club has a history of women making top college sailing teams and in its junior sailing program. For example, Carly Costikyan was part of the Brown University team that won the College Sailing Match Race Nationals in 2023, and Megan Grapengeter-Rudnick was a collegiate All-American at Brown who served as the first female captain of the co-ed sailing team in the school’s history. Chloe Dodd started competing in Team USA international events in 2024 (as a 12-year-old) and made the Opti National Team this year after team trials.“From the very beginning, no matter how I performed at a regatta,” remembers Dodd, “my coaches at NYC have always been there for me, supporting me and my journey.”NYC Women’s Sailing Program (WSP) is in its 26th year of programs and includes more than 50 club members. Activities include a mentor program meeting weekly for casual sailing and socializing, learn to race clinics, big boat clinics and participation in regional women's regattas. NYC also offers several co-ed sailing programs such as the the more casual Friday Night “Beer Can Series”, and more competitive team and fleet racing."WSP has been a cornerstone of the club for as long as I’ve been a member,” says Elisabeth Law, the current Chair of the Women's Sailing Program. “We maintain a strongly supportive environment where women of all skill levels can learn, grow, and excel in the sport and inspire confidence as each participant improves their skill level. The friendships developed here extend far the time we spend on the water and have created lasting bonds between members."Law says WSP maintains a strong partnership and leadership role with Women on the Water of Long Island Sound (WoW of LIS), which connects women sailors from 15 clubs between New York City and Stonington, Connecticut. WoW is committed to the development of women’s sailors and promotes women’s sailing education, social events, and interclub regattas. NYC was one of the founding members of WoW in 2008 ( https://www.womenonthewaterlis.com ).NYC also maintains a commitment to promoting multigenerational sailing in all activities and programs; during the 2024 Sonar Worlds, 40% of the competing boats had multigenerational crews, and many were from the same families. During the 2023 Sinclair Championship, multigenerational family members sailed together.“We’re continuing to grow, develop and create new opportunities for women all levels of the sport,” says Mitchell. “We offer training for women to contribute to the sport locally and nationally in judging, umpiring, race committee, and event management leadership roles. We’re also proud of the three women Commodores who have led the Club since 2000, and the multitude of women who have held Board positions and committee roles in the organization.”Fairfield County Bank was the presenting sponsor in 2023 and is back in the same capacity this year. The event will also showcase NYC’s recently renovated 10,000 sq. feet clubhouse to competitors and guests. For further information about the Noroton Yacht Club and the Sinclair Championship, go to www.norotonyc.org

