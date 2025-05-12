Senate Bill 302 Printer's Number 0762

PENNSYLVANIA, May 12 - Senate Bill 302 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors BAKER, BROWN, COSTA, J. WARD, STEFANO Short Title An Act amending Title 23 (Domestic Relations) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in protection from abuse, further providing for commencement of proceedings. Memo Subject PFA Service Fee Distribution Actions 0236 Referred to JUDICIARY, Feb. 25, 2025 0762 Reported as amended, May 12, 2025 First consideration, May 12, 2025 Generated 05/12/2025 05:58 PM

