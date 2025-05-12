Submit Release
News Search

There were 391 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,181 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 302 Printer's Number 0762

PENNSYLVANIA, May 12 - Senate Bill 302

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

BAKER, BROWN, COSTA, J. WARD, STEFANO

Short Title

An Act amending Title 23 (Domestic Relations) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in protection from abuse, further providing for commencement of proceedings.

Memo Subject

PFA Service Fee Distribution

Actions

0236 Referred to JUDICIARY, Feb. 25, 2025
0762 Reported as amended, May 12, 2025
First consideration, May 12, 2025

Generated 05/12/2025 05:58 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 302 Printer's Number 0762

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more