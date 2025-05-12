Senate Bill 302 Printer's Number 0762
PENNSYLVANIA, May 12 - Senate Bill 302
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
BAKER, BROWN, COSTA, J. WARD, STEFANO
Short Title
An Act amending Title 23 (Domestic Relations) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in protection from abuse, further providing for commencement of proceedings.
Memo Subject
PFA Service Fee Distribution
Actions
|0236
|Referred to JUDICIARY, Feb. 25, 2025
|0762
|Reported as amended, May 12, 2025
|First consideration, May 12, 2025
