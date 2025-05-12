Senate Resolution 82 Printer's Number 0651

PENNSYLVANIA, May 12 - A Resolution adopting a temporary rule of the Senate relating solely to amendments to the General Appropriation Bill and other appropriation bills for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2025, including any amendments offered to or for supplemental appropriations for prior fiscal years.

