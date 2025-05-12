Senate Bill 95 Printer's Number 0050
PENNSYLVANIA, May 12 - Sponsors
PHILLIPS-HILL, BROOKS, STREET, FONTANA, COMITTA, ROTHMAN, ROBINSON, TARTAGLIONE, COSTA, KANE, HAYWOOD, BAKER, J. WARD, STEFANO, SAVAL, YAW, MASTRIANO, FARRY, DUSH
Short Title
An Act amending the act of September 27, 1961 (P.L.1700, No.699), known as the Pharmacy Act, further providing for definitions and for unlawful acts.
Memo Subject
Permit EMS Providers to Leave a Dose of Naloxone with a Caregiver of a Patient who Overdosed
