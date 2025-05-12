Submit Release
Senate Bill 89 Printer's Number 0044

PENNSYLVANIA, May 12 - Senate Bill 89

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

MASTRIANO, BROWN, FONTANA, LAUGHLIN, YAW

Short Title

An Act amending the act of November 3, 2022 (P.L.2158, No.158), known as the Overdose Mapping Act, further providing for definitions and for establishment and design; and providing for entry requirements for EMS providers.

Memo Subject

Enhancing Drug Overdose Tracking & Lifesaving Response

Actions

0044 Referred to VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS, Jan. 22, 2025
Reported as committed, May 12, 2025
First consideration, May 12, 2025

