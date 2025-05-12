Senate Bill 89 Printer's Number 0044

PENNSYLVANIA, May 12 - Senate Bill 89 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors MASTRIANO, BROWN, FONTANA, LAUGHLIN, YAW Short Title An Act amending the act of November 3, 2022 (P.L.2158, No.158), known as the Overdose Mapping Act, further providing for definitions and for establishment and design; and providing for entry requirements for EMS providers. Memo Subject Enhancing Drug Overdose Tracking & Lifesaving Response Actions 0044 Referred to VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS, Jan. 22, 2025 Reported as committed, May 12, 2025 First consideration, May 12, 2025 Generated 05/12/2025 05:58 PM



