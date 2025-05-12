Monroe County Schools Earn Secretary of State’s Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Awards for Voter Registration 

May 12, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett recently announced that Monroe County Virtual School, Sequoyah High School, and Sweetwater High School have earned the prestigious Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award for registering 100 percent of eligible students to vote.

“Achieving 100 percent voter registration clearly shows Monroe County Virtual School’s, Sequoyah High School’s, and Sweetwater High School’s commitment to being committed citizens,” said Secretary Hargett. “We appreciate these students, the faculty, and staff at these schools, and the Monroe County Election Commission for their continued partnership in increasing voter registration within their communities.”

Forty-one Tennessee schools earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Award, registering 100 percent of eligible students. Eighteen schools earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Award, registering at least 85 percent.

“We are excited to recognize Monroe County Virtual School, Sequoyah High School, and Sweetwater High School as Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Award winners,” said Monroe County Administrator of Elections James Brown. “Through their participation in this program and desire to become civically engaged citizens, they have demonstrated that our future is bright.”

The Anne Dallas Dudley Awards are open to all Tennessee public, charter/private school, and home school associations. This award is named in honor of renowned Tennessee suffragist Anne Dallas Dudley, who helped lead the successful effort to ratify the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. On Aug. 18, 1920, Tennessee became the 36th and final state needed to give women the right to vote.

For more information about the Anne Dallas Dudley Awards and other civic engagement efforts offered through the Secretary of State’s office, please visit sos.tn.gov/civics.