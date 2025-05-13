2025 America’s Cup Hall of Fame Challenge Set for Newport, Rhode Island October 4-5

The 12-Metre yacht Weatherly (US 17) is one of four classic America's Cup boats from the 1950 and 60s that will race off Newport in the AC Hall of Fame Challenge this October. The others are Columbia (US-16), Nefertiti (US-19) and American Eagle (US-21). Gary Jobson, a world-renown sailor, TV commentator, film producer, author and lecturer on the sport of sailing, will be one of the sailing luminaries participating in the ACHOF Challenge and will MC the award ceremonies. The Herreshoff Marine Museum is producing the event to raise awareness (and funds) for the Herreshoff STEM Education Program, an effort President & Executive Director Bill Lynn has established as a major museum initiative.

Four Iconic 12-Metres To Race for STEM Education

These four boats are an important part of the history of the America’s Cup in Newport, and I'm looking forward to watching them battle it out once again on Narragansett Bay.” — America’s Cup Hall of Famer Gary Jobson

NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Herreshoff Museum and the America’s Cup Hall of Fame are proud to announce the 2025 America’s Cup Hall of Fame Challenge, set to take place October 4-5, 2025, in Newport, Rhode Island. This prestigious sailing event will bring together elite teams to compete aboard four historic 12-Metre yachts, honoring the rich legacy of America’s Cup racing in Newport."We are thrilled to host this extraordinary event, which not only celebrates the legacy of America’s Cup racing but also provides critical support to the future of sailing through our STEM education initiatives," said Bill Lynn, President & Executive Director of the Herreshoff Marine Museum and the America’s Cup Hall of Fame. "This will be a weekend of fierce competition, camaraderie, and a shared passion for the sport."The event will feature four teams, each composed of 10-person crews assisted by a supplied boat captain and two professional crew, who will race in classic 12-Metre yachts—Columbia (US-16), Weatherly (US-17), Nefertiti (US-19), and American Eagle (US-21)—all of which played historic roles in Defender selection trials with two securing America’s Cup victories in 1958, 1962, and 1967. The races will take place north of Pell Bridge, offering thrilling competition in one of the most storied sailing venues in the world. Crews will switch boats each race offering each team a chance to sail each of these iconic yachts."These four boats are an important part of the history of the America’s Cup in Newport,” said America’s Cup Hall of Famer Gary Jobson, winner of the 1977 America’s Cup and Master of Ceremonies for the event. “I’m looking forward to watching them battle it out once again on Narragansett Bay.”Adding to the event’s prestige, each competing boat will include a Hall of Fame inductee, offering participants an unparalleled opportunity to sail alongside some of the greatest legends of the sport.There will be an opening reception on Friday evening at The Sailing Museum in downtown Newport, and at the conclusion of racing on Sunday, competitors and guests will gather for a reception and award ceremony at the 12-Metre Yacht Club in the Clarke Cooke House Sky Bar.Each team will contribute a $10,000 entry fee, a part of which is tax-deductible, directly supporting the Herreshoff STEM Education Program. A portion of the proceeds will provide scholarships for youth sailors and boatbuilders from underserved communities, ensuring the next generation has continued access to maritime education and training.For more information on the 2025 America’s Cup Hall of Fame Challenge, including entry details and sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.herreshoff.org/achofchallenge or contact Bill Lynn via email at w.lynn@herreshoff.org.About the Herreshoff Marine MuseumThe Herreshoff Marine Museum, located in Bristol, Rhode Island, USA, is a maritime museum dedicated to the history of the Herreshoff Manufacturing Company and the America’s Cup. The Herreshoff Manufacturing Company (1878-1945) was most notable for producing fast sailing yachts, including eight America’s Cup defenders, and steam-powered vessels. The museum, situated near Narragansett Bay on the grounds where the manufacturing company once stood, has a collection of over sixty boats including Nathanael Greene Herreshoff’s CLARA, built in 1887, Harold Vanderbilt’s TRIVIA, and the 1992 ACC yacht DEFIANT.Website: www.herreshoff.org About The America's Cup Hall of FameThe America's Cup Hall of Fame was founded in 1992 to preserve the legacy and history of the America’s Cup competition, celebrating its heroes and inspiring future generations of Cup enthusiasts and participants by connect the past with the present – and the future. It does this in part by maintaining a comprehensive collection of AC artifacts and ephemera as well as a collection of photography and video, and by celebrating everything that makes the America’s Cup one of the world’s most compelling sporting events.Website: www.achof.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.