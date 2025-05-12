Submit Release
Statement by DG Okonjo-Iweala

"I am pleased with the positive outcome of the talks between the United States and China in Geneva. These discussions mark a significant step forward and, we hope, bode well for the future. Amid current global tensions, this progress is important not only for the US and China but also for the rest of the world, including the most vulnerable economies.

"I urge both nations to build on this momentum by continuing to develop practical solutions that mitigate tensions, restore predictability, and strengthen confidence in the multilateral trading system.

"During my conversations with Vice Premier He, we also addressed the need for WTO reform. I welcome China's support for these reforms and the repositioning of the organization to better serve today's global trade environment."

