Nomad Fit Lab Now Serving Phoenix with DEXA Scans

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nomad Fit Lab is proud to announce that we will now be providing DEXA scans in Phoenix and Scottsdale. In less than 15 minutes Phoenix-area residents can have a full-body health scan ideal for body fat measurements, body composition testing, or assessing osteoporosis risk.“Our mobile DEXA scan service allows us to service a number of locations throughout the area,” said Shawn Fay, Nomad Fit Lab owner. “We felt that the active and health-conscious communities in the Phoenix-area would be a great fit for anyone interested in taking a deeper dive into their health.”DEXA scans are highly regarded for their clinical precision , with a low margin of error. They are considered the Gold Standard for determining body fat and widely recognized as the most accurate, reliable, and authoritative measure of your body weight distribution compared to other body fat scans or testing methods.In addition, DEXA scans measure your bone mineral density (BMD), which is a direct indicator of bone strength and can help predict the odds of a bone fracture or assess one’s risk for osteoporosis.“Understanding your body composition empowers you to make informed decisions about your health and wellness,” said Fay. “Many people will use our baseline report to begin, or modify, their training and diet plans. Some will take this as an opportunity to engage with a dietician, nutritionist, or personal trainer. And some people will want to talk to their physician about developing a plan around bone health. Whatever your goal, a DEXA scan is a great tool to get started.”Nomad Fit Lab is now serving DEXA scans in Phoenix and Scottsdale. Visit their website today to find a DEXA scan location near you: https://www.nomadfitlab.com/phoenix-dexa-scan/ About Nomad Fit LabNomad Fit Lab provides mobile DEXA scan services in Seattle, the Pacific Northwest & Phoenix. Shawn Fay, a fitness enthusiast and tech innovator, saw a gap in personalized health tracking and filled it with a mobile lab that brings advanced health diagnostics and DEXA scan technology directly to clients. Employing the latest technology, Nomad Fit Lab ensures every scan and assessment is precise and informative. For more information please visit: https://www.nomadfitlab.com/

