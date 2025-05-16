New Book Inspires Families to Transfer Their Wealth with Purpose and Love

"Love Wisdom Money: The Family Fiduciary’s Guide to Generative Wealth" Helps Families Enrich Their Lives Today and Sustain Their Legacies for Future Generations

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With unprecedented wealth shifting hands in the next 25 years, families must do more than transfer financial assets—they must transfer purpose. "Love Wisdom Money: The Family Fiduciary’s Guide to Generative Wealth" offers the roadmap. Written by Buddy Thomas, a pioneer in helping wealthy families establish virtual family offices, the book argues that true and lasting family wealth begins with unconditional love for the family and is sustained by generative wisdom.“In the U.S. alone, the coming wealth transfer is estimated to exceed $100 trillion,” says Thomas, who founded Superior Planning, a family office in San Diego, California, that serves high-net-worth families. “All that is meaningless without love. True generational wealth begins with the heart—love and wisdom are the keys to wealth preservation.”Written for the leaders of families as well as advisors to wealthy families, the book coins the phrase “family fiduciary,” which refers to a steward who takes legal and moral responsibility for the family. So often the financial and legal aspects of managing wealth take precedent. No doubt, they are important. But they are not the most important. Thomas writes it’s important to put the sequence in the proper order: first comes love, then wisdom, and finally, the money (financial and legal).To ensure that the family isn’t consumed by greed and conflict—often stirred up during a wealth transfer— the family legacy must be about more than just the money. Thomas fills the book with stories of families who got it right—and those who didn’t. There are stories of families who lost it all—and those who came together to build lasting legacies. "Family Wealth: Keeping It in the Family" author James E. Hughes, Jr. praises Thomas’ approach: “Buddy’s storytelling reflects the art of the personne de confiance—a trusted confidant who shoulders burdens with compassion, wisdom, and love for human potential.”In the final chapters, Thomas offers practical guidance for family fiduciaries, including how to engage family members across generations through gamification.As trillions change hands in the greatest wealth transfer ever, "Love Wisdom Money" challenges families to go beyond managing assets. It calls for the rise of the family fiduciary — a leader who not only protects the money, but reinforces the family’s values, expands their wisdom, and prepares them for the future.Visit https://lovewisdommoney.com/

