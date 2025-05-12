Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,583 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,878 in the last 365 days.

Call for Proposals for 2026 Minnesota Organic Conference

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture invites farmers, educators, researchers, and advocates to submit session proposals and speaker suggestions for the 2026 Minnesota Organic Conference, set for January 8-9, 2026, at the River’s Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud, MN.

This annual event brings together growers of all experience levels — from aspiring and beginning farmers to seasoned organic producers — to connect, share knowledge, and advance organic agriculture in Minnesota.

Organizers welcome proposals for breakout sessions, panel discussions, and keynote speakers. Submissions will be accepted through June 13, 2025, through a simple online form. A planning committee will review all submissions and select a dynamic lineup of engaging sessions designed to meet the needs of farmers of all types and sizes. Selected presenters will receive complimentary conference registration, travel reimbursement, and for farmers and others who may need it, a speaking honorarium.

Information about trade show exhibiting and conference sponsorship will be available in late August. The full conference program will be released later this fall. Those interested in receiving exhibitor, sponsor, or program updates can sign up here.

###

Media Contact
Nikki Warner, MDA Communications
651-238-7909
Nikki.Warner@state.mn.us

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Call for Proposals for 2026 Minnesota Organic Conference

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more