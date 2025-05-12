Call for Proposals for 2026 Minnesota Organic Conference

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture invites farmers, educators, researchers, and advocates to submit session proposals and speaker suggestions for the 2026 Minnesota Organic Conference, set for January 8-9, 2026, at the River’s Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud, MN.

This annual event brings together growers of all experience levels — from aspiring and beginning farmers to seasoned organic producers — to connect, share knowledge, and advance organic agriculture in Minnesota.

Organizers welcome proposals for breakout sessions, panel discussions, and keynote speakers. Submissions will be accepted through June 13, 2025, through a simple online form. A planning committee will review all submissions and select a dynamic lineup of engaging sessions designed to meet the needs of farmers of all types and sizes. Selected presenters will receive complimentary conference registration, travel reimbursement, and for farmers and others who may need it, a speaking honorarium.

Information about trade show exhibiting and conference sponsorship will be available in late August. The full conference program will be released later this fall. Those interested in receiving exhibitor, sponsor, or program updates can sign up here.

