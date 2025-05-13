Inspirit Ranch: A Wildlife-Rich Mountain Paradise in Guffey, Colorado

A legacy recreational ranch where luxury, solitude, and unmatched hunting converge in the heart of the Rockies

The amenities at Inspirit Ranch strike the perfect balance between rustic elegance and mountain living.” — Asher Watkins

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- – Watkins Ranch Group , led by ranch and land expert Asher Watkins with Colorado-based LIV Sotheby's International Realty and Dallas-based Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty, proudly presents Inspirit Ranch — a one-of-a-kind private hunting and recreational property nestled in Guffey, Colorado.Tucked into the southeastern corner of Park County beneath the rugged flanks of Thirty-nine Mile Mountain, this 890+-acre ranch blends the luxury of a mountain estate with the raw beauty and sporting tradition of the American West. Listed at $5,775,000, Inspirit Ranch is just 80 minutes from Colorado Springs and two hours from both Denver and world-class skiing in Breckenridge and Keystone — a prime location for those seeking adventure and serenity in equal measure.A Hunter’s Dream, A Naturalist’s SanctuaryPositioned at an elevation above 9,000 feet, Inspirit Ranch is part of a thriving wildlife corridor where herds of elk, mule deer, and pronghorn antelope roam freely through rugged mesas and open meadows. Its location within Colorado’s Game Management Unit 58 provides access to over-the-counter elk tags (second and third rifle seasons), making it a prized destination for seasoned hunters.Trophy-class mule deer have been sighted and harvested on the ranch, and the area’s rich habitat supports abundant populations of wildlife including black bears, bobcats, and the occasional mountain lion. Numerous birds of prey and songbirds also call the ranch home, making it a destination not only for hunters but also for naturalists and wildlife photographers.The land features a diverse landscape of Ponderosa pines, native grasslands, streams, and sheltered draws — ideal game habitat. This terrain, coupled with multiple water sources and solar-powered off-grid infrastructure, supports a robust and sustainable ecosystem year-round.“Inspirit Ranch is a true base for adventure,” says Asher Watkins of Watkins Ranch Group. “You have world-class hunting right out your back door, epic fly-fishing minutes away, and endless trails, peaks, and rivers to explore. It’s rare to find a place that feels this remote and wild, yet still so accessible from the Front Range and all just a short drive from Colorado Springs and Denver.”A Private Retreat With Elevated ComfortAnchoring the ranch is a 3,575-square-foot log and stone lodge, crafted in 2015 from hand-selected Canadian Douglas Fir and River Rock. With three bedrooms, three full baths, a powder room, and spacious gathering areas, the lodge balances rustic elegance with modern amenities. Vaulted ceilings, expansive windows, and a wraparound porch frame sweeping views of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, offering a luxurious base camp after a day outdoors.Whether hosting family retreats, groups, or fellow hunters, the lodge’s open floor plan, gourmet kitchen, and three-car garage make it ideal for entertaining in comfort.“The amenities at Inspirit Ranch strike the perfect balance between rustic elegance and mountain living. From the handcrafted log lodge to the improved roads and off-grid power systems, every detail has been thoughtfully designed in one of Colorado’s most striking landscapes,” says Watkins.Adventure Beyond the GateThe ranch offers immediate access to Pike National Forest and miles of nearby trails, as well as Highway 9 frontage for ease of year-round travel. Just a short drive away are the renowned Gold Medal Waters of Eleven Mile Reservoir, Spinney Mountain Reservoir, and the Arkansas River — famed for their trout fishing. The scenic Royal Gorge and historic mining town of Cripple Creek — complete with dining, nightlife, and casinos — are also close by.Whether you're an avid sportsman, a conservationist, or simply seeking solitude in nature, Inspirit Ranch is a rare offering that combines exceptional wildlife, timeless adventure, and elevated high-end mountain living.For more information or a private tour, contact Asher Watkins with Watkins Ranch Group at 214-663-1313.# # #LIV Sotheby’s International Realty services the Front Range markets of Boulder, Castle Pines, Castle Rock, Colorado Springs, Denver, Evergreen, Golden, and Northern Colorado as well as the resort markets of Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Crested Butte, Dillon, Telluride, Vail, and Winter Park. Our expert real estate professionals provide local expertise for buyers and sellers in Colorado combined with the global reach of the Sotheby’s International Realty brand. Contact LIV Sotheby’s International Realty by calling 303.893.3200 or visiting livsothebysrealty.com for all your real estate needs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.