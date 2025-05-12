CBP Releases April 2025 Monthly Update

WASHINGTON — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) released operational statistics today for April 2025. CBP monthly reporting can be viewed on CBP’s Stats and Summaries webpage.

“For the first time in years, more agents are back in the field—patrolling territories that CBP didn’t have the bandwidth or manpower to oversee just six months ago,” said Pete Flores, Acting Commissioner of CBP. “But thanks to this administration’s dramatic shift in security posture at our border, we are now seeing operational control becoming a reality—and it’s only just beginning.”

Below are key operational statistics for CBP’s primary mission areas in April 2025.

Halting the flow of illegal aliens into the country

Driven by the administration’s decisive and effective immigration enforcement, our frontlines continue to see overwhelming improvements when it comes to securing our border. Because of this, only five illegal aliens were temporarily allowed into the U.S. in April for U.S. special interest court cases—a staggering drop from the roughly 68,000 released along the southwest border during the same month last year.

Operational Control – At Entry and At Large

CBP is sharpening its enforcement posture by categorizing apprehensions into two strategic areas: At Entry and At Large. This framework gives a clearer picture of how operational control is being asserted—both where illegal crossings typically begin and beyond.

At Entry refers to interdictions along the border or in an illegal alien’s transit toward their intended destinations. These are the frontline areas where CBP has already seen a sharp decline in attempted crossings, thanks to sustained deterrence and enforcement.

At Large encompasses everything beyond those corridors. It includes broader operations aimed at disrupting illegal activity wherever it takes hold—making communities across America safer. A clear example of At Large enforcement is Operation Tidal Wave, the largest joint immigration operation in Florida history. Conducted in late April with support from CBP, it resulted in 1,120 criminal arrests in just one week.

With these distinguishing factors, the breakdown in April 2025 shows Border Patrol recorded 8,383 apprehensions along the southwest border, with 906 classified as at large — a 93% drop from the 128,895 apprehensions recorded in April 2024. That averages out to 279 apprehensions per day, including 30 at large, which is a dramatic decrease from 4,297 per day just a year ago.

Interdictions outside of At Entry

Safeguarding Communities by Interdicting Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs

As the largest law enforcement agency in the United States, CBP is uniquely positioned to detect, identify, and seize illicit drugs like fentanyl before they enter our communities.

Nationwide in April, seizures of cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, and marijuana (combined, by weight) increased 15% from March, including 758 pounds of fentanyl seized in April. Seizures of methamphetamine increased 30%.

Additional CBP drug seizure statistics can be found on the Drug Seizure Statistics webpage.

Facilitating Lawful Trade and Travel

CBP’s enhanced enforcement posture not only makes every American safer, but it also saves you time and money. CBP is also the front line for facilitating lawful international travel and trade which is a critical element of our nation’s economic prosperity.

CBP works diligently with the trade community and port operators to ensure that merchandise is cleared efficiently while interdicting illicit cargo that is hidden in some shipments. In April 2025, CBP processed more than 3 million entry summaries valued at more than $284 billion, while trade via the ocean environment accounted for 38% of the total import value, followed by air, truck, and rail.

View more travel statistics and trade statistics.

Protecting Consumers and Eradicating Forced Labor from Supply Chains

CBP continues to lead U.S. government efforts to eliminate goods from the supply chain made with forced labor from the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China. In April, CBP stopped 140 shipments valued at more than $3.65 million for further examination based on the suspected use of forced labor, and which may be subject to a Withhold Release Order, Forced Labor Finding, or the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act’s rebuttable presumption, and prohibited importation into the United States under 19 U.S.C. § 1307.

CBP also seizes millions of counterfeit products every year worth billions of dollars had they been genuine. In April, CBP seized 2,613 shipments that contained counterfeit goods valued at more than $502 million.

View more UFLPA enforcement statistics, and intellectual property rights enforcement statistics.

Implementing the President’s Tariffs

CBP is uniquely positioned to implement and enforce the President’s tariffs using all our enforcement and revenue collection authorities. CBP has successfully implemented tariffs guided by 21 presidential actions during this Administration and has collected $37.9 billion in tariff revenue since Jan. 20.

CBP enforces tariffs through a combination of legal authority, advanced systems, and operational procedures designed to ensure that duties owed are paid. We have fulfilled the demand and remain committed to facilitating legitimate trade while upholding a robust enforcement posture.

External Revenue

CBP completed 33 audits in April that identified $117 million in duties and fees owed to the U.S. government, stemming from imported goods that had been improperly declared in accordance with U.S. trade laws and customs regulations. CBP collected over $18 million of this identified revenue and from previous fiscal years’ assignments.

Agriculture Stats/Seizures – Securing American Agriculture

In April, CBP agriculture specialists helped protect America’s agriculture, natural resources, and economic prosperity.