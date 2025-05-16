Emmetra Partners with Renesas to Advance Agentic AI-Powered Imaging Solutions

Emmetra Inc partners with Renesas Electronics Corporation Emmetra Inc

Emmetra Inc teams up with Renesas to advance high-performance imaging with AI-driven automation—marking a major milestone in our innovation journey.

SAN FRANSISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emmetra Inc is thrilled to announce its collaboration with Renesas Electronics Corporation, a global leader in the semiconductor industry. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our mission to redefine high-performance imaging through AI-driven automation. Together, Emmetra is accelerating product development for broader market OEMs and ODMs all over the world.Emmetra’s AUTOIQ.ai, an Agentic AI powered tool streamlines camera image quality tuning across a wide range of imaging applications. Typically, optimizing camera image quality is a time-intensive process, often takes months. AUTOIQ.ai changes that workflow significantly and accelerates the tuning time from few months to just few days. By integrating AUTOIQ.ai, Renesas broader market camera customers can achieve faster time-to-market, high performance image quality, and reduced overall development costs.Optimized for the RZ/V2L MPU and BeyondCurrently, Emmetra’s AUTOIQ.ai supports the Renesas RZ/V2L MPU, a powerful general-purpose microprocessor for vision AI applications that comes with a powerful accelerator, 1.2GHz dual-core ArmCortex-A55 CPU, 3D graphics, video codec engine and RZ/V2L- EVKIT as the evaluation kit.Moving forward, we are expanding our support to cover other suitable devices in the Vision AI RZ/V series family, ensuring broader accessibility to AI-powered imaging solutions.By combining Renesas’ powerful silicon hardware with Emmetra’s agentic AI powered tool, we are enabling end customers to build better, faster, and smarter vision systems that will shape the future of imaging technology.“Renesas continues to expand its broad Vision AI ecosystem. Our collaboration with Emmetra allows us to combine the Renesas RZ/V series and Emmetra’s image quality tuning technology, enabling developers to bring their Vision AI applications to market faster,” said Kaushal Vora, Senior Director of Embedded CoreTechnologies and Ecosystem Enablement at Renesas“The integration of AUTOIQ.ai will streamline and automate the development process, ensuring that Renesas customers can unlock the full potential of their Vision AI solutions with minimal effort, enabling superior image quality and accelerate time to market,” said Radhesh Bhat, Chief Technology Officer at Emmetra Inc.About EmmetraEmmetra is a deeptech startup based out of California with a development center in Bangalore, India. Emmetra empowers camera product companies to achieve perfect vision by unlocking the potential of cameras using Emmetra’s AI based development tool. Learn more at www.emmetra.com Stay current with the latest Emmetra updates via LinkedIn.Get in touchHave questions about how Emmetra’s AUTOIQ.ai tool enhances Renesas solutions? We’d love to connect!Contact us: sales@emmetra.com Sign up for a free demo to see our tool in action!

