LIDMA Unveils 2025 Conference Theme — New Leadership Elected, Integrity and Amplify Join as Members

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Life Insurance Direct Marketing Association (LIDMA) proudly announces the theme for its 2025 Annual Conference: “Igniting the Future: AI, Data, and the Human Touch.”This year’s event will take place September 28 – October 1, 2025, at the iconic Fairmont San Francisco, where leaders from across the life insurance and InsurTech industries will converge to explore the next generation of transformation in distribution, engagement, and customer experience.The theme reflects a bold vision for where the industry is headed; merging advanced data, intelligent automation, and authentic human connection to meet evolving consumer expectations and redefine how life insurance is delivered.The agenda will include deep-dive discussions on artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, omnichannel engagement, and trust-building in an increasingly digital-first world. As the only organization dedicated solely to direct-to-consumer life insurance, LIDMA continues to serve as the industry's innovation engine.Brian Barnes Named LIDMA PresidentThe conference announcement coincides with the election of Brian Barnes, Vice President of Partnerships at SCOR, as President of LIDMA, succeeding Nicole Buckenmeyer, Head of Distribution, Policygenius.“It’s a privilege to lead LIDMA at this pivotal time in our industry,” said Brian Barnes.“As President, I’m committed to growing our membership, delivering even more value to our stakeholders, and amplifying our impact. LIDMA is uniquely positioned to guide the future of life insurance distribution, and I look forward to what we’ll build together.”2025 Executive Leadership Team and BoardJoining President Brian Barnes on LIDMA’s 2025 Executive Committee are:• Immediate Past President – Nicole Buckenmeyer, Policygenius• Vice President – Joe Klein, APPS• Treasurer – Jeff McCauley, PSG an MIB Company• Founder – Shervin Eftekhari, Zander Insurance Group• Founder – Pat Wedeking, Mutual of OmahaBoard of Directors: Mark Holweger {LGA}, John Reynolds [ExamOne}, Keli Seder {Integrity Marketing}, Denis Clifford {Afficency}, Pete Kalasountas, Brian Casey, Shervin Eftekhari {Zander}, Pat Wedeking {Mutual of Omaha}, Brian Bland {LifeQuotes}, Tim Shaheen {Pacific Life}Teams: Maryann Crossan {eFinancial}, Nichole Myers {Ethos}, Janelle Jenkins {Afficency}, Jamie Lane {Protective}, Rebecca Jobe {Zander}, Travis Phillips {Crump}, Jennifer Youngs {AGIA}, Andrew Doerman {LGA}Welcoming Integrity and Amplify as New MembersLIDMA is also proud to welcome two groundbreaking organizations to its membership:• Integrity Marketing Group – A leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, Integrity brings deep experience in agent enablement, digital transformation, and enterprise scale. Their commitment to innovation and values-based leadership strengthens LIDMA’s collaborative reach.• Amplify Life Insurance – As the first digital platform offering consumers direct access to permanent life insurance with living benefits, Amplify exemplifies the customer-first ethos LIDMA champions. The company is on a mission to help people build wealth through life insurance using data, personalization, and accessibility to close the coverage gap.About LIDMAThe Life Insurance Direct Marketing Association (LIDMA) is the only industry association focused exclusively on direct response life insurance distribution. Its members include life insurers, distributors, marketing organizations, technology providers, and service companies that are transforming the way Americans access life insurance.

