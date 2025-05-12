Submit Release
Potential Labour Disruption

In the event of a labour disruption, the City of Hamilton has contingency plans in place to maintain critical facilities operations and ensure the continued delivery of water and wastewater services.

The City has been in negotiations with the Hamilton Ontario Water Employees Association (HOWEA) bargaining unit since December 2024. 

On April 27, 2025 the City received a no-board report from the Ministry of Immigration, Training and Skills Development. This means the parties are in a legal strike or lock out position as of 12:01am May 14, 2025.

