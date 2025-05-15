Grafton Commodity Trading Advances with Orchestrade for Cross-asset Trading, Risk and Operations

Implementing Orchestrade has been a significant step forward in our ability to manage our diverse trading portfolio.

Their platform’s flexibility, scalability, and cross-asset capabilities have enabled us to streamline operations across commodities and equities” — Simon Mizon, COO, Grafton Commodity Trading

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grafton Commodity Trading, the London based commodity trader with offices in Shanghai, selected Orchestrade, the trading, risk management and operations software provider, to deliver a modern solution to manage their cross-asset trading, risk and operations.Today’s rapidly evolving energy and commodity markets are presenting new challenges for participants, but also significant opportunities for those with the right technology. The need to deliver decarbonisation across the sector adds to the overall complexity faced by organisations. Orchestrade is a disruptive, modern state-of-the-art cloud-native cross-commodity platform.Orchestrade’s platform is a fully integrated, cloud-native solution built on a modern, scalable, event-driven architecture. Designed to manage the substantial data volumes essential for complex energy trading, it supports both financial and physical products, including power, natural gas, renewables, and environmental assets. The platform delivers straight-through-processing with real-time position and P&L, advanced risk assessment tools, and automated workflow management.Grafton selected Orchestrade for their ability to handle the diversity of products they trade. These include base metals, crude & refined products, freight, iron ore, equities and FX.Whilst Grafton is primarily a commodities trader, they are also actively involved in equities trading and it is Orchestrade’s unique cross-asset capability that enables them to support both commodity and equity markets in the same application. The project included the build out of base metals to support LME Futures, warrant booking, lifecycle & position management."Implementing Orchestrade has been a significant step forward in our ability to manage our diverse trading portfolio. Their platform’s flexibility, scalability, and cross-asset capabilities have enabled us to streamline operations across commodities and equities. We are confident this partnership continues to enhance our ability to navigate complex market dynamics while supporting our continued growth." said Simon Mizon, COO, Grafton Commodity Trading.Jonathan Gane, Chief Revenue Officer, Orchestrade observed "Partnering with Grafton Commodity Trading highlights our commitment to empowering forward-thinking firms with innovative solutions. By delivering a platform capable of managing complex cross-asset trading strategies, including commodities and equities, we’re enabling Grafton to adapt and thrive in today’s evolving markets. This collaboration reinforces Orchestrade’s position as the platform of choice for firms seeking agility, scalability, and enhanced risk management."NOTES TO EDITORSABOUT GRAFTONGrafton Commodity Trading Ltd is a commodities trading company which operates in multiple markets around the world. Our physical trading business involves sourcing, supplying and transporting physical commodities.ABOUT ORCHESTRADEOrchestrade is the market leading complete cross asset front-to-back trading and risk management platform. Used by investment banks, hedge funds, asset managers, private banks, energy and utility companies. A trusted technology partner that truly understands and meets the needs of firms, from mid-sized companies looking to take the next step to the largest global enterprises.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.