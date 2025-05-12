Akron Specialized Docket Focuses on Participants with Multiple OVI Convictions

Akron Municipal Court has a new judge presiding over its OVI Court, formerly known as Active Recovery Creates Hope (ARCH) Court.

Judge Jon Oldham is taking the reins from Judge Nicole Walker, who oversaw the program from 2020 until earlier this year. Judge Oldham is not new to running a specialized docket. Since 2016, he has led the Akron Recovery Court and continues to do so in addition to his new role.

A specialized docket is defined by the Supreme Court of Ohio as “a particular session of court that offers a therapeutically oriented judicial approach to providing court supervision and appropriate treatment to individuals.”

Ohio currently has 255 certified specialized dockets that address substance abuse or mental health disorders in adults and children. Some are broad, while others focus on specific issues, such as domestic violence, human trafficking, veterans, and reentry.

To be certified, each court must adopt the Supreme Court’s research-based guidelines and standards. Courts must apply, undergo a site visit, and submit specific program materials to the Specialized Docket Section. As long as those requirements are met, judges can tailor the docket to their community and participant needs.

Akron’s OVI Court is specifically for participants receiving their second or third OVI conviction in 10 years. Those accepted into the program must participate in active recovery, including building positive social associations that help them achieve a substance free lifestyle.

“I am passionate about helping individuals along their journey to lifelong recovery,” said Judge Oldham. “Substance abuse is a treatable disease, and our community has a wealth of resources available to our program. My team and I ensure the environment we provide is positive, uplifting and, of course, full of hope.”

Other specialized dockets offered by Akron Municipal Court are Mental Health Court with Judge Annalisa S. Williams, Valor Court with Judge Jerry Larson, Family Intervention Court and Restore Individual Self-Empowerment (RISE) Court with Judge Ron Cable.