California Art Club to Unveil its 114th Annual Gold Medal Exhibition on June 11 at the New VEFA Gallery in Torrance

"Midnight Drive" - an oil painting by Renae Wang in the California Art Club's 114th Annual Gold Medal Exhibition

This Installment of the Nationally Prominent Exhibition with 170 Representational Works of Art will be Presented for the First Time in Los Angeles' South Bay

The jurying process for the Gold Medal Exhibition is rigorous and only the very best works are accepted...” — Art Historian Jean Stern

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The California Art Club will present its 114th Annual Gold Medal Exhibition from June 11 to August 9 at the new VEFA Gallery in Torrance, Calif., marking the first time that this highly anticipated display of contemporary-traditional fine art will be on view in the South Bay of Los Angeles.The showcase will spotlight 170 never-before-exhibited paintings and sculptures, selected by an esteemed panel of art scholars and artists, who reviewed more than 500 submissions from nationally renowned representational artists as well as rising stars.“The jurying process for the Gold Medal Exhibition is rigorous and only the very best works are accepted, making this exhibition an opportunity to view the most exceptional representational works of art being produced today,” said art historian Jean Stern, who served as one of the jurors.Honoring the legacy of the founders of the century-old art organization, who inspired the California Impressionism movement, the exhibiting artists employed classical fine art techniques to create their Gold Medal artwork, incorporating stylistic innovations to capture their personal experiences, interests, and surroundings. The exhibition also upholds its long-standing tradition of being unthemed to encourage artists to create their most significant works by selecting subjects that resonate personally with them.As a result, the Gold Medal Exhibition presents a dynamic reflection of contemporary life, showcasing a diverse range of subjects. From pristine landscapes and seascapes to evocative figures, vibrant urban scenes, and novel still lifes, each work offers a unique perspective shaped by the artist’s vision. Many artworks also extend beyond California’s borders exploring global themes and cultural narratives, further enriching the exhibition’s depth and relevance.“Having presented our signature event at esteemed Orange County museums in recent years, we are thrilled that the 114th Annual Gold Medal Exhibition will return to Los Angeles in the exhibition halls of VEFA Gallery during the gallery’s inaugural year,” said American artist and California Art Club President Emeritus Peter Adams.“The VEFA Gallery founders, Joseph and Kath Anderson, are distinguished collectors with a deep commitment to showcasing the finest works across diverse artistic genres,” Adams added.The 137 exhibiting artists are all juried members of the California Art Club and include painters Peter Adams, Thomas Blackshear, Brian Blood, Laurie Kersey, Kim Lordier, Jim McVicker, Michael Obermeyer, and Mian Situ, as well as sculptors Béla Bácsi, Adam Matano, and Alicia N. Ponzio.During the exhibition, educational programs will be presented to foster a greater understanding for traditional art. These activities will include demonstrations on classical art skills and the “Meet the Artists” series, in which Gold Medal artists will be in the exhibition galleries every Saturday to talk about their creative processes and answer questions about the works on view.All artworks are available for acquisition and a portion of the proceeds benefit the California Art Club’s educational programming. For more information about the Gold Medal Exhibition, the featured artwork and related programs, visit californiaartclub.org/goldmedal # # #KEY INFORMATION FOR THE 114th ANNUAL GOLD MEDAL EXHIBITIONExhibition Dates: June 11 to August 9, 2025Location: VEFA Gallery, 21825 Hawthorne Blvd., Torrance, CA 90503Exhibition Hours: 12 noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and by appointmentAbout the California Art ClubThe California Art Club ( www.californiaartclub.org ), established in 1909 by early California Impressionists or plein air painters, is recognized as one of the oldest, largest and most active leading professional art organizations in the world. The mission of the Club is to promote traditional fine arts in the fields of painting, drawing and sculpture; produce and promote art exhibitions that foster greater understanding of traditional art heritage and California history; and furnish educational opportunities in the fine arts. Members include nationally renowned artists, art students, art scholars and patrons, and leading collectors to interject different perspectives into the ongoing dialogue about traditional fine arts.About the VEFA GalleryVEFA Gallery ( www.vefagallery.com ) is a contemporary art gallery bringing global artistic discourse to the South Bay. Its mission is to bring together artists from as wide range of perspectives as possible around a topic that’s relevant today. The gallery recognizes that art is an excellent vehicle to educate and make positive contributions in the world.

