Deputy President Paul Mashatile delivers Africa Travel Indaba Official Opening Address, 13 May

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will on Tuesday, 13 May 2025, deliver the Africa’s Travel Indaba Official Opening Address, at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Convention Centre in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal Province.

The Africa Travel Indaba is scheduled to take place from 13-15 May 2025, under the theme “Unlimited Africa", and it celebrates the continent's boundless tourism potential and encourages greater collaboration across borders.

This year, the Indaba will showcase the widest variety of Southern Africa's best tourism products and services. It will also offer robust agendas featuring a diverse range of exhibitors, insightful workshops, and high-level presentations from captains of the industry and experts.

The South African Government is once again pleased to host this spectacular event in light of its growing potential to provide opportunities for global tourism professionals to connect, collaborate, and create lasting value and economic impact.

The tourism sector contributes about 8.8% to the GDP and supports 1.68 million jobs, with the prospects of increasing the number to 2.2 million jobs by 2030.

This year, the Travel Indaba coincides with South Africa’s hosting of the G20 and offers an opportunity to advocate for African destinations and champion sustainable tourism across the African continent.

Members of the media are invited to cover the event as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 13 May 2025

Time: 09h00

Venue: Chief Albert Luthuli ICC, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal

For accreditation, members of the media are requested to register before 12:00pm today using this link below: https://www.indaba-southafrica.co.za/media/default.aspx

For more information contact Ms Matshepo Seedat on 082 679 9473.

Media enquiries: Mr Keith Khoza, Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President, on 066 195 8840.

#ServiceDeliveryZA