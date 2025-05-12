Sewer and Drain Cleaning Services Market Size to Surpass USD 8.41 Billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.0% | The Insight Partners

This growth is driven by urbanization, aging infrastructure, and increased sanitation awareness. Technological advancements like hydro-jetting, robotic inspections, and eco-friendly practices are enhancing service efficiency and sustainability.

US & Canada, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global Sewer and Drain Cleaning Services Market is observing significant growth owing to growing demand from energy industry.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. The Sewer and Drain Cleaning Services Market analysis focuses on a vast array of applications that are expected to determine market strength in the coming years.





Overview of Report Findings

1. Market Growth: The Sewer and Drain Cleaning Services Market size is expected to reach US$ 8,415.25 million by 2031 from US$ 5,565.87 million in 2024. The market is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.0% during 2025–2031. The increasing urbanization and industrialization is likely to bring new trends to the market in the coming years. The factors driving the growth of the sewer and drain cleaning services market include increasing urbanization and industrialization, leading to a higher demand for efficient wastewater management systems; rising awareness about sanitation and health, prompting both residential and commercial property owners to maintain their drainage systems; technological advancements in cleaning and inspection methods, such as the use of robotics and automated systems; an aging infrastructure in many cities, which requires regular maintenance and replacement of old pipes; and the growing frequency of extreme weather events, which can lead to drainage blockages and system failures. Moreover, government regulations and investments in water treatment and sewerage infrastructure are further boosting the demand for these services. As a result, the market is expanding rapidly, driven by the need to ensure environmental sustainability, public health, and efficient urban living.



2. Rising Urbanization and Rapid Growth in Population: People are increasingly moving into cities and towns, and both the density of the population and the demand for infrastructure services such as waste management, water supply, and drainage systems are escalating. Further, according to the World Bank Group, ~56% of the world's population, or 4.4 billion people, reside in cities, with this trend set to expand significantly. By 2050, ~70% of the global population is projected to live in urban areas, marking a substantial increase. Cities currently generate over 80% of the world's GDP, and when managed effectively, urbanization can foster sustainable growth, driving productivity and innovation. With rising infrastructure, the demand for maintaining infrastructure such as sewer and drain systems is rising. This increases the need for professional cleaning services for scheduled maintenance of these systems in fast-growing urban areas. Similarly, by 2050, the global population is expected to reach ~9.8 billion, with urban populations more than double the size of rural ones, according to the UN's medium fertility scenario. This significant shift toward urbanization is anticipated to drive the need for expanded infrastructure, including sewer and drain systems, creating a heightened demand for professional cleaning and maintenance services to support the growing urban population.



3. Technological Advancement in Sewer and Drain Cleaning: CCTV inspection, robotic drain cleaning, and high-pressure water jetting have greatly improved the efficiency, precision, and eco-friendliness of the services provided. By adopting cutting-edge technologies, businesses in this sector can offer more effective solutions that reduce service time, minimize disruption, and provide cost-effective results. These technological improvements are contributing to an increasing shift from traditional, labor-intensive methods to modern, professional cleaning services, which is reshaping the industry landscape. The use of CCTV inspection technology in sewer and drain cleaning services has revolutionized the way companies diagnose and address issues within pipelines. With high-resolution cameras mounted on flexible rods, technicians inspect the interior of pipes and drains with remarkable precision, identifying blockages, cracks, tree root intrusion, and other issues without the need for invasive digging. This advancement has significantly reduced the time and costs associated with diagnosing problems while also minimizing property disruptions.



For instance, Roto-Rooter utilizes advanced robotic crawlers equipped with high-resolution cameras to inspect large sewer and storm drain systems. These devices transmit live footage back to technicians, allowing for real-time monitoring. The crawlers move through the pipes, capturing detailed documentation and identifying potential issues. Depending on the pipe's size and condition, the company can switch to different-sized wheels or use advanced features such as pitch calculations and diameter assessments.

4. Geographical Insights: In 2024, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Further, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.









Market Segmentation

Based pipe size, the market is categorized into less than 3 inches, 4–8 inches, 9–12 inches, and above 12 inches. The 4–8 inches segment dominated the market in 2024.

Based on end user, the market is categorized into residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal. The commercial segment dominated the market in 2024.

The Sewer and Drain Cleaning Services Market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America.





Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the Sewer and Drain Cleaning Services Market are Clean-Co Systems; Len The Plumber; Rooter Hero Plumbing; Benjamin Franklin Franchising SPE LLC.; Roto-Rooter Group Inc; Modern Plumbing Industries, Inc.; Mr. Rooter; Bob Oates; Haller Enterprises; Neptune Plumbing; Augusta Industrial Services; and Frank’s Repair Plumbing, Inc.

Trending Topics: Sewer Machine, Drain Cleaning Equipment





Global Headlines on Sewer and Drain Cleaning Services

Zoom Drain, a leading operator and franchisor of drain and sewer services announced a strategic investment from MPK Equity Partners.

In 2024, the Benjamin Franklin Plumbing welcomed 16 new franchise owners and expanded into 31 territories. Its recent feature in Franchising Magazine highlights how Benjamin Franklin Plumbing is part of the larger growth story of Authority Brands, which added 210 new franchise owners across 322 territories this year.





Conclusion

