TicketHold releases 2025 Report on Leisure Spending Trends, Funflation, and the Future of Live Events
Miami, Fl , May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amid rising consumer prices and shifting entertainment preferences, U.S. ticket prices have surged to record highs in 2025. A new analysis from Tickethold examines how “funflation,” increased discretionary spending on leisure activities during periods of broader inflation, is driving major changes in ticketing behavior, pricing structures, and fan engagement. The report highlights national and metro level pricing data, explores the economic forces behind cost increases, and offers a forward looking view of how both fans and industry stakeholders are adapting.
Key Findings
- Average U.S. concert ticket now costs 144 USD, an increase of 45 percent compared with 2019.
- Consumer Price Index sub index for event admission is 26 percent higher than in 2021.
- Kendrick Lamar and SZA tour resale tickets average 206 USD, the year’s new benchmark.
- Lady Gaga floor seats in leading markets reach 1 750 USD, another record benchmark.
- NBA Playoffs resale tickets average 290 USD, a 14 percent rise year over year.
Cities with the Highest 2025 Concert Averages
- Los Angeles – 123 USD
- Miami – 115 USD
- New York City – 114 USD
- Dallas Fort Worth – 92 USD
- Chicago – 92 USD
These figures mark all-time highs in every listed market.
Spotlight on Major Tours
-
Kendrick Lamar & SZA • Grand National Tour
- Resale seats average 206 USD, with lower bowl demand strongest in Los Angeles, New York, and Atlanta.
-
Lady Gaga • The Mayhem Ball
- Floor spots reach 1 750 USD in Las Vegas, Paris, and New York. Upper level seats still exceed 420 USD in most cities.
- Other premium acts driving price records in 2025 include Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Bad Bunny, and Olivia Rodrigo.
What Is Driving Higher Prices?
-
Rising production costs
Tours, staging, and venue operations now cost roughly one third more than before the pandemic once fuel, freight, labor, and insurance are included.
-
Dynamic pricing tools
Real time demand models raise face values within minutes of an on sale, widening the cost gap between early and late buyers.
-
General inflation
Broad price growth lifts every supporting expense, from equipment rental to concessions, and those increases flow directly to fans.
How Fans Are Responding
-
Shorter purchase windows
More than half of primary tickets now sell within seven days of showtime, down from twenty four days in 2019.
-
Wishlists and price alerts
Tickethold recorded a 46 percent rise this spring in events saved to watchlists as buyers wait for price drops.
-
Selective attendance
Surveyed fans expect to attend about one third fewer events in 2025, choosing bucket list shows while skipping mid level outings.
Outlook for 2026
Tickethold projects a plateau in average ticket inflation by mid 2026 as production expenses stabilize and policy makers consider new transparency rules. Artists are already testing fee inclusive pricing, smaller venue routings, and seat releases that reserve affordable sections. Proposed legislation would require full fee disclosure before checkout.
Ali Benmoussa, Chief Executive Officer, Tickethold
“The desire to share live moments is as strong as ever. Our goal is to show complete prices up front and provide flexible tools so fans can keep those moments within reach.”
Methodology
Tickethold Research analyzed internal transaction data from January through April 2025, Consumer Price Index figures, Pollstar top tour reports, and Eventbrite lead time metrics. Results were benchmarked to 2019 and 2023 baselines and scaled for market size.
About Tickethold Research
Tickethold Research delivers data driven insight on ticketing markets and fan behavior. The group draws on millions of annual transactions and proprietary analytics to provide actionable intelligence to promoters, venues, and media. Since 2012, Tickethold has operated a trusted secondary marketplace supported by a one hundred percent guarantee and leading price alert tools. Browse concert listings at https://www.tickethold.com/concerts/ or explore every live event at https://www.tickethold.com/ .
Media Contact
Ali Benmoussa, CEO
ali@tickethold.com • +1 415 669 6475
