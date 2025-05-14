Brad Valentine Announces the Founding of Valentine Injury Law

Brad Valentine, a seasoned attorney with a proven track record of success, today announced the establishment of his new firm, Valentine Injury Law.

Championing Injured Clients with Unwavering Dedication

Before my dad passed away, he said that he just wanted to make a difference. That’s exactly what I have set out to do for my clients.” — Brad Valentine

WATKINSVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brad Valentine, a seasoned attorney with a proven track record of success, today announced the establishment of his new firm, Valentine Injury Law . Born from a profound commitment to providing exceptional legal services to individuals who have suffered injuries, the firm aims to redefine personal injury representation in Georgia Valentine Injury Law is built on the fundamental beliefs that top-tier legal advocacy requires personal attention, the use of cutting-edge technology, creative and individualized case strategies, and a well-resourced environment for its attorneys and staff. Recognizing that many personal injury lawyers are often stretched thin while being overworked, Valentine Injury Law is dedicated to fostering a culture where lawyers have the means to focus on delivering the highest quality representation."I founded Valentine Injury Law because I saw a clear need for a different approach to helping injured individuals," said Brad Valentine. "Unfortunately, over the years, the focus of personal injury law has shifted toward loud commercials and treating people like a commodity. I wanted to do better for my clients. Before my dad passed away, he said that he just wanted to make a difference. That’s exactly what I have set out to do for my clients. At Valentine Injury Law, our clients will become part of our family, not just be a settlement number or piece of paper. I am confident that our old-school approach, along with our use of advanced technologies, will allow us to build more meaningful relationships with our clients while maximizing the value of every case we take. We will make a difference in all of their lives.”Mr. Valentine brings a wealth of diverse legal experience to his new firm. He began his career as a law clerk for the Honorable Dudley Hollingsworth Bowen, Jr. in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Georgia, gaining invaluable insight into federal court procedures. He further honed his legal acumen at Troutman Sanders (now Troutman Pepper), advising major corporations on employment law and litigating complex, high-stakes disputes. His career also includes representing both plaintiffs and defendants in a variety of state and federal courts nationwide at a business and construction litigation firm.Through this extensive experience, Mr. Valentine recognized a significant gap in legal representation for individuals. Driven by a desire to ensure access to justice for all, he now dedicates his practice exclusively to representing injured people and accident victims across Georgia. His practice focuses on a range of personal injury matters , including wrongful death, car accidents, trucking accidents, premises liability, and all cases involving catastrophic injuries.Leveraging his diverse and well-rounded legal background, Brad Valentine has consistently achieved outstanding results for his clients, both through settlements and at trial. Notably, he has recovered over $42 million for his clients in the last four years alone (since 2020).Mr. Valentine's commitment to excellence has been recognized by his peers. In both 2024 and 2025, he was selected as a Super Lawyers Rising Star, an honor reserved for no more than 2.5% of attorneys practicing in the State of Georgia.Mr. Valentine holds a law degree from the University of Georgia School of Law, graduating cum laude, where he was a Merit Scholarship recipient and served as Managing Editor of the prestigious Georgia Law Review. He also graduated from UGA summa cum laude, with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance.Valentine Injury Law is now accepting clients throughout Georgia and is committed to providing compassionate, diligent, and effective legal representation to those who have been injured due to the negligence of others.About Valentine Injury Law:Valentine Injury Law is a Georgia-based personal injury law firm founded by Brad Valentine. The firm is dedicated to providing exceptional legal services to injured individuals, focusing on maximizing case value and achieving swift financial recovery for clients. With a commitment to thorough preparation, strategic advocacy, and unwavering client support, Valentine Injury Law strives to make a positive difference in the lives of those who have been harmed. For more information, visit valentineinjurylaw.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.