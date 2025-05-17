Beyond Honeycomb Unveils AI Grilling Robot ‘GRILL X’ at National Restaurant Association Show

Beyond Honeycomb demos GRILL X grilling NY strip steak at the 2025 NRA Show

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beyond Honeycomb, a South Korea-based food technology startup, has announced the introduction of GRILL X, an AI-powered grilling robot designed to automate precision cooking tasks in commercial kitchens. The company will showcase GRILL X at the 2025 National Restaurant Association ( NRA ) Show in Chicago.GRILL X leverages real-time molecular sensing, robotics, and AI-driven controls to ensure consistent, high-quality grilling results. Its molecular sensor analyzes chemical changes such as the Maillard reaction, fat rendering, charring levels, and collagen breakdown, quantifying them within 0.3 seconds. Based on this data, the robot dynamically adjusts grill patterns, and cooking times to maintain product consistency without human intervention.Beyond Honeycomb’s development approach included collaboration with Michelin-trained chefs, who worked alongside engineers to ensure that GRILL X meets professional culinary standards. The robot’s design incorporates soft-joint actuators and flame detection sensors, allowing it to operate effectively in compact, high-volume kitchen environments.Currently deployed in five-star hotels, national restaurant chains, and premium Korean BBQ establishments across South Korea, GRILL X addresses common industry challenges such as rising labor costs, staffing shortages, and quality control. The robot is capable of producing up to 80 consistently grilled servings per hour, supporting restaurant operations where efficiency and quality are critical.At the NRA Show, Beyond Honeycomb will demonstrate GRILL X preparing New York Strip steaks, showcasing its performance under real-world kitchen conditions.“GRILL X was developed to support restaurant operations facing persistent staffing challenges, while ensuring consistent cooking quality at scale,” said Steve Jung, CEO of Beyond Honeycomb. “Our collaboration with chefs and engineers reflects our commitment to both technology and culinary excellence.”About Beyond HoneycombBeyond Honeycomb is a South Korea-based food technology startup specializing in AI-driven cooking automation. Founded by engineers with backgrounds in AI, robotics, and food technology, the company focuses on enhancing kitchen productivity through advanced sensing technologies and robotics.

GRILL X | The first chef-quality AI Grill Robot

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.