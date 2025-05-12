Health welcomes listeriosis class action settlement

The Department of Health welcomes the decision by Tiger Brands to finally settle the listeriosis class action, which represents an important milestone to bring this lengthy legal matter to finality and closure to the affected families whose loved ones succumbed to this deadly, but preventable and treatable disease.

This follows an outbreak of listeriosis in South Africa in 2017 which affected more than 820 people, and claimed 218 lives as a result of consuming contaminated processed food products, mainly polony and viennas produced at the Tiger Brands facility in Polokwane and distributed from their Germiston facility. The Department acknowledges the roles of all parties involved including the National Institute of Communicable Disease (NICD), Tiger Brands, Richard Spoor Inc and LHL Attorneys who put the sufferings of the victims and their families at the centre stage during a protracted legal process.

The NICD is providing the required necessary medical records to enable decision-making in the process during the investigation of the listeriosis outbreak. The Department is also appealing to those with enough evidence suggesting a causal link between the outbreak of listeriosis and the loss of their loved ones, to come forward so that their clinical records can be accessed for assessment to establish if indeed they have valid claims eligible for settlement, and also to find lasting closure after grief. Listeriosis is a serious, but treatable and preventable disease caused by the bacterium, Listeria monocytogenes.

The bacteria is widely distributed in nature and can be found in soil, water and vegetation. Animal products and fresh produce such as fruits and vegetables can be contaminated from these sources. The outbreak highlighted the importance of consistent and strict adherence with food safety practices in the processing and handling of ready-to-eat foods, especially for mass supply.

Food safety and hygiene practices remain crucial for public health, preventing foodborne illnesses, reducing food waste and avoiding costly food recalls. Food safety in SA is managed intersectorally by the Department of Health, Department of Agriculture and the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition.

Local government is responsible for municipal health services which include the enforcement of food safety legislation. The DTIC looks after all aspects of fish and fishery products while Agriculture manages meat safety and animal health.

