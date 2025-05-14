Summirow Dental Hospital Unveils AI Lumina Machine to Revolutionize Dental Diagnostics

Dr. Ushma Kakkad introduces the AI-powered Lumina Machine for advanced dental diagnostics at Summirow Dental Hospital. Dr. Ushma Kakkad introduces the AI-powered Lumina Machine for advanced dental diagnostics at Summirow Dental Hospital

Summirow Dental introduces the AI Lumina Machine in Surat, offering fast, accurate, and personalized dental diagnostics with advanced AI technology.

Empowering patients with AI-driven insights is the future of dentistry. ” — Dr. Ushma Kakad, Chief Dental Officer

SURAT, GUJARAT, INDIA, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Summirow Dental Hospital, a premier dental care provider in Vesu, Surat, proudly announces the introduction of the AI Lumina Machine, an advanced diagnostic tool powered by artificial intelligence. This innovation is set to transform the way dental health is assessed and treated, delivering faster, more accurate, and personalized care to patients.The AI Lumina Machine leverages artificial intelligence to perform instant and precise oral health analyses. Patients receive a comprehensive oral health report covering gum condition, plaque buildup, tooth alignment, and other critical factors. This enables the early detection of dental issues such as cavities, gum disease, or bite irregularities, allowing for timely interventions.With its fast, non-invasive scanning process, the AI Lumina Machine delivers a complete oral health assessment in just minutes without discomfort or invasive procedures. Patients benefit from personalized treatment recommendations based on their unique oral health profiles, improving care outcomes and enhancing preventive dentistry efforts.The machine also generates easy-to-understand visual reports with images and color-coded results, helping patients grasp their oral health status and actively engage in their treatment plans. By combining cutting-edge imaging technology with sophisticated AI algorithms, Summirow Dental Hospital continues to elevate its standard of care, reaffirming its position as a leader in modern, technology-driven dentistry.About Summirow Dental HospitalSummirow Dental Hospital is a state-of-the-art dental facility located in Vesu, Surat, dedicated to delivering exceptional dental services with a patient-first approach. With a focus on innovation and excellence, Summirow offers a full range of treatments supported by experienced professionals and the latest technology.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.