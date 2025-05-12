Washington, D.C. Human Rights Leader Receives Highest University Leadership Award at 2025 APUS Commencement

Dr. Isabelle Vladoiu receiving the Wallace Boston Leadership Award

Dr. Isabelle Vladoiu, founder of the US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights, was honored with the 2025 Dr. Wallace E. Boston Leadership Award by APUS.

To be recognized among so many brilliant educators and students is deeply humbling” — Dr. Isabelle Vladoiu

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a momentous recognition of her academic excellence and global impact, Dr. Isabelle Vladoiu, a prominent international human rights advocate based in Washington, D.C., was awarded the 2025 Dr. Wallace E. Boston Leadership Award by American Military University (AMU) and the American Public University System (APUS).This distinguished honor — the highest leadership award presented by the university — was conferred during the Awards Brunch Ceremony on May 9, as part of the 2025 Commencement Weekend held at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center at National Harbor, Maryland.The award was personally presented by President Nuno Fernandes, a visionary academic leader credited with guiding APUS through transformative digitalization, positioning the institution as a true digital university at the forefront of global online education.The Dr. Wallace E. Boston Leadership Award is granted annually by the Chair of the APUS Board of Trustees to a student, alumnus, faculty member, administrator, or partner who has made a profound impact through leadership in their community, profession, or the world at large.Dr. Vladoiu, who completed her Doctorate in Global Security after nearly five years of academic commitment, was celebrated for her groundbreaking work in human rights education, international diplomacy, and nonprofit development. She is the founder of the US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights (USIDHR), a think tank that has educated over 20,000 individuals in 137 countries.In attendance to support her achievement were several notable academic leaders, including: Dr. Julie Rougé, Dean of the School of Security and Global Studies; Dr. Elise Rainer, her Doctoral Chair; Dr. Kate Brannum, mentor; and professors Dr. Michelle Watts, Dr. James Burch, Dr. Andreas Slonopas, and othersAfter the ceremony, Dr. Vladoiu shared her reflections with the press: “To be recognized among so many brilliant educators and students is deeply humbling. This award is not just a personal milestone but a testament to the transformative power of education to change lives and empower communities.”Dr. Vladoiu’s work has previously earned her national acclaim, including two U.S. Presidential honors — the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award from President Joe Biden, and the President’s Volunteer Service Award from President Donald Trump.This latest recognition reaffirms her role as a global changemaker — blending academic leadership with real-world impact to champion human rights, peace, and sustainable development across borders.About Dr. Isabelle Vladoiu:Dr. Isabelle Vladoiu is an international human rights specialist, legal scholar, and the founder of the US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights (USIDHR). She holds a Doctorate in Global Security, a Juris Doctor, and an LL.M. in International Human Rights Law. Dr. Vladoiu has advised governments, spoken at global summits, and led education initiatives advancing human rights, diplomacy, and inclusive leadership in more than 130 countries.

