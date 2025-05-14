SnackSafely Launches Innovative Service to Enhance Food Allergen Transparency for Consumers

Badge Examples on Packaging and Shelf Talkers

Groundbreaking new feature poised to revolutionize how consumers shop for individuals with food allergies, celiac disease, and intolerances.

These badges eliminate guesswork for consumer packaged goods, allowing consumers to make informed decisions without needing to decipher complex allergen statements that are often misleading.” — Dave Bloom, CEO SnackSafely.com

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SnackSafely.com , in collaboration with partner manufacturers, today announced the launch of a groundbreaking new feature poised to revolutionize how consumers shop for individuals with food allergies, celiac disease, and intolerances. The company is introducing product and shelf talker badges displaying a dedicated QR code which, when scanned, provides vital allergen processing information not mandated by the FDA, including crucial details about shared manufacturing lines and facilities for the ten most common allergens and gluten. This resource empowers consumers to verify the suitability of products directly at the point of sale, at home, and in the classroom, all without the need to install a separate application.The new system aims to provide a much-needed layer of transparency in food labeling. Dave Bloom, CEO of SnackSafely.com, emphasized the need for clarity, stating, “Many allergen warnings on product labels like ‘may contain peanuts’ and ‘manufactured on equipment that also processes milk’ are voluntary, leading to dangerous inconsistencies in how the potential for allergen cross-contact is communicated. These badges eliminate guesswork for consumer packaged goods, allowing the purchaser to make informed decisions without needing to decipher complex allergen statements that are often misleading.”Leading the charge in adopting this new technology are several well-respected brands. Dan Waters, CEO of Enjoy Life Foods, remarked, "Enjoy Life has a long-standing reputation as a go-to brand for the allergic community through careful sourcing, manufacturing, and transparency. We're proud to be the first brand to feature SnackSafely's badges on all our products, instantly simplifying retail purchasing decisions for allergic consumers."Echoing this sentiment, Mark Elvidge, CEO of Vermont Nut Free Chocolates, added, "We have always prided ourselves on being a premier manufacturer of peanut and tree nut free chocolates, but our facility is also entirely free of eggs, sesame, and other top allergens. SnackSafely's badges will help consumers allergic to these ingredients find our products at the market and determine if they are suitable for their families."Enjoy Life Foods, Vermont Nut Free Chocolates, and Homefree are the initial launch participants, with products already displaying the new badges or scheduled to feature them in the coming months. Many other members of the extensive 200+ SnackSafely Manufacturer Partnership are expected to follow suit.Membership in SnackSafely.com's Manufacturer Partnership is free and notably not restricted to brands that are exclusively "free from." This inclusivity aims to introduce a wider range of products to allergic consumers who might otherwise not trust them due to unclear labeling.About SnackSafely.comSnackSafely.com is a leading resource for the food allergy community, providing comprehensive information and tools to help individuals and families manage food allergies safely. Through its extensive Allergen Profile system and Manufacturer Partnership program, SnackSafely.com strives to improve transparency and safety in food choices for those with dietary restrictions.

Video: How to use SnackSafely's new badges to eliminate allergen guesswork at the point of sale

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.