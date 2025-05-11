Pleasant Shade Man Faces Attempted 2nd Degree Murder Charge in Dekalb County Shooting

DEKALB COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Department has resulted in an arrest.

At the request of 13th Judicial District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway, TBI special agents began investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday night at a business on the 3000 block of Sparta Highway in Smithville. The victim was transported by helicopter to a Nashville hospital, where he continues to be treated for his injuries. During the course of the investigation, agents determined James Barsotti (DOB 2/4/1985) was responsible for shooting the victim who is an employee at the business.

Saturday night, Barsotti was arrested and charged with one count of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder. He was booked into the Dekalb County jail on a $300,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

