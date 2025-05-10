CWV Book Corner, May: Army Veteran Lisa Renee Kirk

The sharing of any non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products and services on the part of VA.

This month’s Center for Women Veterans Book Corner author is retired Army Veteran Lisa Renee Kirk, who served as a military policeman from 1996 to 2017, and is the author of “In and Out of Uniform.”

Kirk grew up in Phoenixville, PA. At 21, she joined the Army and served for 21.5 years. “In and Out of Uniform” is a memoir of short stories detailing her experiences both in and out of the military, and she hopes to inspire and motivate those who, like her, faced challenges while serving, in order that they never give up and learn to speak up.

Can you share a brief background of your military experience, including your branch of service, years served, and any notable positions or deployments?

I served in the Army for 21.5 years as a military policeman and retired as a master sergeant. Throughout my military service, I was stationed in all areas of the world, including deployments to Panama in 1998-1999 and Afghanistan from 2004-2005. While deployed to Afghanistan, I was one of the first females to work as a female marshal with the Navy Seals. I helped them establish policies and procedures needed to assist with searches. In 2005, I was a branch manager for the MP Corps, which was fundamental with balancing assignments for soldiers returning and deploying. After my tour as a branch manager, I submitted my drill sergeant packet to the division because my military job could not find qualified candidates due to the operational tempo with deployments. I was in the last drill sergeant class in Missouri and was rewarded with every award that the school had for the course.

What inspired you to write and share your story as a woman Veteran?

I was a Wounded Warrior at my last duty station and almost took my life before being assigned to the program. I was sent to a VA clinic in Minnesota for PTSD and mTBI treatment. I went through a 12-week CPT Program where I had to write my trauma down and read it until I was desensitized. When I returned to the Wounded Warrior Battalion, I realized that I am not alone and not the only one who had traumatic experiences. I started my military journey in the mid-1990s and those traumatic challenges are still happening in today’s military.

How has your military background influenced your writing style and the themes you explore in your work?

As a leader, I have learned to slow down and review what I write and what I say. I grew up in the city and had a habit of city jargon and slang. The military helped to slow down the way I was talking so I would sound more professional.

How do you hope your book will impact other women Veterans, active duty service members and the general public?

The topics and stories that I share are real and the many men and women in service or the public must realize that they are not alone like I felt before I went through treatment. I was a guest speaker for 90 women of all generations of service. They received a free copy of my book through the DAV. The line was as long as the hanger we were located in and each Veteran who I had the honor to sign their book shared a story about survival, which made me realize that my book can be inspiring for those who are ashamed or scared to speak up.

What role do you think storytelling and literature play in fostering understanding and support for the women Veteran’s community?

I totally agree with storytelling and literature for the women Veteran community. When they can see it in front of them as a resource to help them or others, it is a win-win situation. For example, mandatory training can be overwhelming and boring depending on the topic. The community can utilize both as a resource not only for themselves but also to bring others together to share experiences and topics alike.

Can you share a memorable experience or anecdote from your time in the military that has had a lasting impact on your life and writing?

I was stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas, as a first sergeant. I had hoped for a fresh start in a new unit, but many people knew me from previous assignments. After five months in my position, I faced significant challenges, including issues with my mental and physical health. My family was in Missouri, which made me feel isolated. My friends eventually provided the support I needed. This experience reinforced the importance of not giving up on myself, my family and friends. Despite many challenges, I now feel a responsibility to speak up for those who are afraid and to share my story to help others.

Are there any fellow women Veteran authors or books that have inspired or resonated with you? If so, could you tell us a bit about them?

My friend and fellow sister in arms Wileen Becker wrote a children’s book, “Alexander the Great War Horse.” She is about to obtain her doctorate degree in a few months and I am just inspired by her determination and drive to success.

How do you believe the Women Veterans Book Corner can help bring awareness to the civilian and military communities, particularly about women Veterans?

The book corner will be a valuable resource for fellow Veterans to read stories from other Veterans. The stories might help them mentally, physically and maybe survival, depending on the type of book. I also believe that this book corner will motivate future women Veterans to write as well.

What advice do you have for other women Veterans or active duty service members who may be considering writing about their experiences?

I am in the process of helping a fellow Veteran write her book. If I had any advice for writing, it would be write or type what is on your mind and how you feel, listen to relaxing music along the way, compile what you want and, before you know it you have a title. The chapter titles will follow later down the road. Continue to review along the way or find a trusting publishing agency to help edit and produce the end product. Remember, you don’t have to share everything at once—there can be a sequel.

How has writing this book helped you?

I am able to look back at my trauma and [understand that] it does not affect me as much as it did initially. Being able to desensitize what I had experienced allowed me to heal and share it with the world or whoever is reading.

Are you a woman Veteran author, or do you know of one?

Are you a woman Veteran author, or do you know of one?

If so, please visit our website to find out more information. If you have further questions, contact the CWV Outreach Program Manager Michelle Terry at 00W@VA.Gov.