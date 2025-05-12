OpenIndustrial Launches to Bridge Legacy Industrial Systems with AI-Native Automation

AI-Native Industrial Execution Azi Industrial AI Co-Architect

Introducing Reflex Memory™, Forkable Runtime, and Azi™ — an AI co-architect — for faster, composable, and adaptive industrial execution

Instead of abstracting away complexity, we help teams own it — composing cloud-native infrastructure, real-time data, and AI agents into systems that don't just run. They evolve.” — Mathew Smith

AUTOMATE CONFERENCE, DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fathym, Critical Mission Studio, and C Squared Funds are today announcing the launch of OpenIndustrial, a cloud-native and AI-native automation platform designed to help industrial teams connect legacy systems, deploy modern cloud infrastructure, and evolve intelligent automation — all in one unified environment.OpenIndustrial reimagines the industrial automation stack — offering systems integrators and manufacturers a composable platform that bridges legacy systems with modern cloud architecture, enabling autonomous operations through intelligent agents and AI-native workflows. With adaptive runtime environments, collaborative AI interfaces for co-architecting schemas and logic, and complete ownership of cloud infrastructure, OpenIndustrial gives teams the tools to modernize systems without compromising control."OpenIndustrial brings integration, automation, and intelligence under one roof," said Mathew Smith, CEO of Fathym. "Instead of abstracting away complexity, we help teams own it — composing cloud-native infrastructure, real-time data, and AI agents into systems that don't just run. They evolve."Industrial Integration at Its CoreIndustrial teams today face deeply fragmented ecosystems: on-prem control systems, cloud analytics, rigid SaaS abstractions, brittle middleware, and patchworked tools across vendors.OpenIndustrial simplifies this with:- A cloud-native execution platform that manages infrastructure, data, apps, and agents- A central integration hub connecting legacy OT with cloud services and APIs- A real-time data layer that feeds both analytics dashboards and AI collaboration interfaces- A reflexive runtime that adapts and evolves with system behavior- And push-to-start cloud templates that reduce time-to-value from months to minutes- A real-time AI co-designer, built to collaborate on schema, logic, and deploymentOpenIndustrial was designed to overcome some of the most persistent barriers in industrial modernization:- Long Development Cycles: Custom cloud builds often take 6+ months and cost over $500K.- Vendor Lock-In: SaaS-style offerings don't provide true system or data ownership.- Slow Iteration: Code-heavy, brittle integrations prevent agile experimentation and updates.- Skill Gaps: Modern cloud and AI capabilities are out of reach for many industrial teams.Introducing Azi™: The AI Co-ArchitectAt the heart of the OpenIndustrial experience is Azi™ — a collaborative AI agent that helps teams shape automation logic, schemas, and applications in real time.Unlike conventional CLIs, abstracted user interfaces, or AI agents designed to help developers code, Azi enables a new kind of interaction between humans and systems: conversational, code-aware, co-creative, runtime-native. Azi can spin up simulations, promote schemas, deploy custom agents, and evolve automation with context-sensitive support.Azi helps define and deploy workflows, shape schema, test logic, and manage agentic runtimes — all through natural collaboration. Think CLI power, chat-native speed, and agentic intelligence — woven into one operational partner.Reflex Memory™ and Forkable RuntimeTo power real-time response and adaptive automation, OpenIndustrial introduces:Reflex Memory™: A persistent, programmable memory layer for capturing system states and decision logic that can be refined, reused, or recovered as needed — enabling AI agents and teams to evolve system reflexes continuously.Forkable Runtime: Create sandboxed environments for simulation, testing, or parallel workflows — ensuring industrial-grade, mission critical resilience with the agility of software development.These innovations allow organizations to move from static systems to responsive, composable architectures that adapt as conditions change — unlocking self-improving architectures in industries that have traditionally relied on rigid control logic.Built for Industrial RealitiesOpenIndustrial is designed for systems integrator and manufacturing industrial teams — not just software engineers:- For OT Staff: Templates and guided setup make advanced automation accessible without writing code.- For Engineers: Full ownership of infrastructure, agents, and logic — no black-box SaaS.- For System Integrators: A new platform to productize services, integrate legacy software, and deploy modern cloud-native architectures.- Hybrid or Full Deployments: Support for greenfield cloud-native environments or brownfield legacy integration.- Composable System Design: Connect proprietary systems (e.g., MES, PLCs) with modern tools and AI agents.- Ownership, Not Rentership: Unlike SaaS, you keep control of your infrastructure, data, apps, and agents.Strategic Partnerships & Ecosystem MomentumOpenIndustrial launches with early traction and diverse partners across the industrial ecosystem."We're opening up the industrial stack," said Glen Allmendinger, Head of Critical Mission Studio. "OpenIndustrial isn't just another automation product — it's a platform for teams to shape automation around their goals, not their vendors' roadmaps."Visit: www.openindustrial.co For more information or to request a demo: invite@openindustrial.coAbout OpenIndustrialOpenIndustrial is a cloud-native and AI-native industrial platform that helps organizations build, evolve, and scale adaptive industrial execution systems. Founded through a collaboration between Fathym, Critical Mission Studio, and C Squared Funds, OpenIndustrial exists to bring openness, agility, and intelligence to the future of industrial automation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.