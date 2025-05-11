Fallers Jewellers Launches Dedicated Nomination Shop-in-Shop in Galway

Fallers Jewellers large selection of jewellery jewellery store in Ireland

Fallers Jewellers unveils a dedicated Nomination Shop-in-Shop in Galway—celebrate the launch on May 17th with prizes, treats, and exclusive offers.

We’re thrilled to enhance our customers’ experience with this new Nomination area—it's all about jewellery that tells your unique story.” — Keith Faller

GALWAY, IRELAND, May 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fallers Jewellers , a family-run business proudly serving Galway since 1879, is excited to announce the launch of a brand-new Nomination Shop-in-Shop at its Williamsgate Street store. The official launch will take place this Saturday, 17th May from 9am until 6pm.Nomination is renowned for its Italian-designed, customisable Composable bracelets and contemporary jewellery collections . With this dedicated in-store space, customers can now explore the full range of Nomination’s offerings in a setting that reflects the brand’s signature blend of style, sentiment, and self-expression.To celebrate the launch, Fallers will be hosting an in-store competition where lucky visitors will be in with a chance to win a Nomination bracelet. Plus, shoppers can enjoy sweet treats and other surprises on the day.“We’re thrilled to enhance our customers’ experience with this new Nomination area,” says Keith Faller. “It’s a natural extension of our commitment to quality, service, and jewellery that tells a personal story.”Whether you’re marking a special occasion or just treating yourself, our knowledgeable team will be on hand to help you create a piece that’s uniquely yours.Visit Fallers Jewellers on Saturday, 17th May and be part of this exciting launch. Discover Nomination’s beautiful range and enter for your chance to win a stylish Composable bracelet and claddagh charm when you spend €50 or more—only at Fallers, in the heart of Galway.

