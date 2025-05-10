Prime Minister Carney participates in virtual meeting in support of Ukraine

CANADA, October 5 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, participated in a virtual meeting of the Coalition of the Willing.

The Coalition discussed ongoing efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine and underlined their steadfast support for Ukraine’s long-term security. They committed to ensuring Ukraine’s ability to deter future Russian aggression and to continue exerting economic pressure on Russia. The leaders reaffirmed their support for U.S.-led peace efforts and the proposal of an unconditional 30-day ceasefire. If Russia chooses to reject or delay the ceasefire, the leaders will pursue further and stronger sanctions.

The meeting was hosted by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, co-chaired by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Sir Keir Starmer, and the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, and attended by many of Canada’s closest Allies and partners.