Integrative Concierge Services Launches New Holistic Mental Health Services in Delray Beach Florida

Dr. Harolod Jonas, PhD, LMHC, CAP Suzanne Walczak - Functional Medicine Health Coach

Integrative Concierge Services launches a bespoke mental health support service in Delray Beach, Florida, uniting mind-body therapies with holistic approaches.

Our services bring clarity, choice, and continuity to every step of seeking proven, effective mental health support in Palm Beach County and across South Florida” — Dr Harold Jonas

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Integrative Concierge Services has launched its bespoke mental health support services in South Florida, built on the belief that whole-person care demands easy access to both clinical and complementary therapies.Based in Delray Beach, FL, ICS leverages Dr. Jonas’s 30+ years of clinical, entrepreneurial, and tech innovation in addiction and recovery, alongside Suzanne Walczak’s proven track record in recovery advocacy, to connect clients with curated practitioners in Palm Beach County and across the Sunshine State.A Sampling of Platform and Practice Highlights- Personalized Onboarding: A brief questionnaire generates a tailored care roadmap, matching clients with specialists in areas such as acupuncture, nutrition counseling, and behavioral therapy, including holistic and alternative therapies.- Comprehensive Services: Detailed overviews of all offerings—from therapeutic escort and case management to post-hospital recovery coordination.- A Growing Resource Library: Expert articles and guides on chronic disease management, mindfulness techniques, and holistic wellness.Quotes from the Founding Partners at ICS“Our mission is to remove barriers between clients and the full spectrum of integrative care,” said Dr. Harold Jonas, Co-Founder of ICS. “Our services bring clarity, choice, and continuity to every step of seeking proven, effective mental health support in Palm Beach County and across South Florida.”“We designed the site and our practice to amplify patient empowerment,” added Suzanne Walczak, Co-Founder and Chief Advocacy Officer. “Clients can finally navigate holistic medicine with confidence and compassion, with practitioners who are both experienced and empathic.”About Integrative Concierge ServicesFounded in 2024, ICS is dedicated to revolutionizing patient-centered care by blending high-touch concierge support with evidence-based clinical services. Headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida, ICS connects individuals and families with a network of trusted healthcare professionals to ensure seamless, compassionate, and personalized wellness journeys.Visit www.integrativeconciergeservices.com today, or contact their team directly to learn more More on Doctor J and the Thriving Recovery Community of Delray BeachAs a pioneering member of the local recovery community, Harold Jonas, 52, kicked a drug habit two decades ago in this beachfront city, far from his native Philadelphia, and decided to stay. He married a fellow former addict, raised a family, earned a doctorate, and opened a halfway house for substance abusers, making the transition from residential care to independent living.Steadily, Dr. Jonas and his wife, Dawn, expanded their cottage industry of supporting addicts in recovery in Delray Beach. They organized an association of halfway house owners and opened KoffeeOkee, the coffeehouse-karaoke bar. Today, he leads the Sober Network and SOBRLIFE, along with providing services to clients through ICS.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.