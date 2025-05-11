Winthrop Estate Offered in DC Area’s Most Valuable Real Estate Market — Redefines Luxury and Holds International Appeal

954 Mackall Farms Lane, McLean, VA 22101

This rare offering presents an opportunity to own a coveted estate and may attract the international buyer as currencies strengthen against the US dollar.

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A premier estate blending timeless elegance and modern luxury is now being offered for $7,950,000 in the prestigious Mackall Farms enclave—one of the newest and most sought-after luxury developments inside the Washington Beltway. Developed over the last decade, the neighborhood is known for its homes that offer exceptional quality, stately curb appeal, and easy access to DC, Tysons, and both Reagan and Dulles airports.

954 Mackall Farms Lane was the final home to be constructed in 2020 within the Mackall Farms HOA. Now available for the second time, this rare offering presents a unique opportunity to own a coveted estate in an exclusive community.

Originally crafted through a collaboration among McLean-based Winthrop Custom Builders, Andy Staszak Interiors, and award winning landscape architect Charles Owen of Fine Landscapes, the home artfully blends transitional elements with classic form across three elegantly appointed levels.

The home features the finest curated materials from white oak and limestone flooring, custom millwork, a flagstone loggia, and seamless indoor-outdoor living. The serene saltwater pool, 1085 bottle wine cellar, and fitness room offer the lifestyle a discerning buyer desires in the capital region, while displaying fine touches of luxury throughout.

Lizzy Conroy, Principle of HBC Group, McLean, Virginia says,

“While all markets are local, 954 Mackall Farms Lane is ideally positioned to attract the international buyer who can now capitalize on currencies strengthening against the dollar and wants to establish themselves in the DC Area’s most valuable zip code, 22101.”

Located just minutes from the GW Parkway, Beltway, Chain Bridge, Tysons, and Arlington, and equidistant to Reagan National and Dulles International Airports, 954 Mackall Farms Lane delivers an unmatched blend of tranquility, accessibility, and enduring value in McLean—Washington D.C.’s premier close-in suburb.

For more information, please contact:

Lizzy Conroy

Principal

HBC Group

Email: lizzy@hbcgroupkw.com

Phone: 202-441-3630

