Mobicip CEO Calls on AI Developers to Include Built-In Parental Controls for Child Safety and Transparency

Suren Ramasubbu, CEO of Mobicip, urges AI companies to adopt age-aware filters, conversation logs, and parental oversight features to protect young users.

AI is no longer a futuristic concept—it’s in our homes, classrooms, and even bedtime stories, But unlike traditional apps or games, AI responds dynamically.” — Suresh Ramasubbu - CEO, Mobicip

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As artificial intelligence becomes a central part of everyday learning and entertainment for children, Mobicip CEO Suren Ramasubbu is calling on AI developers to prioritize built-in parental control features to ensure child safety, age-appropriate use, and digital well-being.

Speaking on behalf of the digital parenting community, Ramasubbu emphasized the need for structured guardrails in AI interactions, particularly with the rapid rise of generative AI platforms now accessible to children as young as six.

“AI is no longer a futuristic concept—it’s in our homes, classrooms, and even bedtime stories,” said Ramasubbu. “But unlike traditional apps or games, AI responds dynamically. Parents don’t always know what their kids are seeing or being told. That makes transparency and control not just a ‘nice-to-have,’ but essential.”

AI Is Shaping Childhood—But Without Safeguards

Mobicip recently conducted a survey of 1,000 parents across the U.S., revealing that 71% believe AI tools may reduce children’s creativity and curiosity, while 85% support stricter AI controls for children under 13.

Ramasubbu noted that while AI can be a powerful learning tool, the lack of age-based filters, conversation visibility, and interaction logs leaves parents in the dark about what their children are exposed to.

“Parents should be able to see a log of their child’s interaction with an AI, the same way they check browser history or app usage,” he said. “If an AI tool is smart enough to answer questions, it should also be smart enough to respect a child’s developmental stage.”

A Call for Industry-Wide Collaboration

Ramasubbu is advocating for an industry-wide effort where developers, platform providers, and digital parenting advocates work together to establish technical standards that promote transparency, child-appropriate content, and parental involvement.

He recommends that child-facing AI tools include the following features:

Interaction modes tailored to age groups

Parental dashboards summarizing conversations

Filters to block mature, manipulative, or biased content

Usage time controls integrated with existing screen time limits

“This is not about restricting growth,” he added. “It’s about making sure AI grows with our children—not ahead of them.”

About Mobicip

Mobicip is a leading parental control platform that helps families create balanced and safe digital environments. Through screen time management, content filtering, and app monitoring, Mobicip supports over a million families in navigating the challenges of modern digital parenting.

