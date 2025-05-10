Vicki Ostendorf Joins Legacy Makers TV to Share Insights on Longevity, Mindset, and Athletic Performance

FL, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vicki Ostendorf is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on building mental resilience, training for longevity, and showing up with purpose—in sport and in life.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series that spotlights entrepreneurs and change-makers by capturing their personal and professional journey. This unique TV show, hosted by Rudy Mawer, features top names such as Carmen Electra and many more to be announced soon.In her episode, Vicki will explore what it means to push beyond limits—physically and mentally—and how consistency, integrity, and mindset play a greater role than talent alone. She’ll break down key lessons from a lifetime in athletics, helping viewers apply them to their own personal growth."The magic people are looking for is often in the work they’re avoiding. The secret isn’t really talent—it’s showing up, even when you don’t feel like it," said Ostendorf.Vicki’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms.In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/vicki-ostendorf

