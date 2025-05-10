Submit Release
News Search

There were 414 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,590 in the last 365 days.

Vicki Ostendorf Joins Legacy Makers TV to Share Insights on Longevity, Mindset, and Athletic Performance

FL, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vicki Ostendorf is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on building mental resilience, training for longevity, and showing up with purpose—in sport and in life.

Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series that spotlights entrepreneurs and change-makers by capturing their personal and professional journey. This unique TV show, hosted by Rudy Mawer, features top names such as Carmen Electra and many more to be announced soon.

In her episode, Vicki will explore what it means to push beyond limits—physically and mentally—and how consistency, integrity, and mindset play a greater role than talent alone. She’ll break down key lessons from a lifetime in athletics, helping viewers apply them to their own personal growth.

"The magic people are looking for is often in the work they’re avoiding. The secret isn’t really talent—it’s showing up, even when you don’t feel like it," said Ostendorf.

Vicki’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms.
In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/vicki-ostendorf.

Vicki Ostendorf
Legacy Makers TV
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Vicki Ostendorf Joins Legacy Makers TV to Share Insights on Longevity, Mindset, and Athletic Performance

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more